U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for an eleventh day: War Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a news conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday that “Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” while the Israeli military also said it has begun a “wave of strikes” on Iran.

Monday’s major strikes on Iran: U.S.–Israeli strikes on a residential complex in eastern Tehran late Monday killed at least 40 people, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, in one of the deadliest attacks in the capital since the start of the war. The attack hit apartment blocks near Resalat Square, a densely populated area of the capital, with rescue crews searching the rubble for survivors.

Three school students were killed after U.S.–Israeli strikes hit residential areas in Lorestan Province in western Iran, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency. The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that the attack also destroyed the Intelligence Department building in the city of Kuhdasht. The blast reportedly leveled nearby homes and commercial buildings, with sources saying both intelligence personnel and civilians were among the dead.

A U.S.–Israeli drone strike hit a two-story residential building in the central Iranian city of Arak shortly after midnight Tuesday, killing five people and injuring one, according to Iran’s Mehr News. State media reported heavy damage to the residential structure following the strike.

U.S. fighter jets reportedly struck Saravan Airport in southeastern Iran, roughly 30 miles from the border with Pakistan. If confirmed, the attack would mark only the second known U.S. strike on Iran’s eastern flank, following the opening-day strike on the port city of Chabahar. The U.S. government has not officially commented on the reported strike, though U.S. Central Command has said it is conducting ongoing “precision strikes” against Iranian military airfields and drone launch sites to counter what it calls “imminent threats.”

U.S.–Israeli strikes in the Iranian city of Isfahan have damaged the Chehel Sotoun Palace, a 17th-century Safavid-era pavilion that forms part of the UNESCO World Heritage site known as “The Persian Garden.” Iranian state media footage showed shattered windows and damage to parts of the interior structure caused by nearby explosions. Israel’s military said it carried out a “wide-scale wave of strikes” in Isfahan targeting military infrastructure, drone headquarters, and command centers. The strikes also hit near Naqsh-e Jahan (Maidan Emam) Square, another UNESCO-listed site in the city’s historic core.

Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,348, with more than 17,000 injured, the head of Iran’s National Emergency Organization reported. At least 193 children have been killed so far, with the youngest victim an eight-month-old girl, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said. At least 460 people have been killed and over 4,300 wounded in Tehran alone since the launch of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ten days ago, deputy head of Tehran Emergency Health Department Mehr Soroush told public broadcaster IRIB News, according to Al Jazeera.

Health Ministry Adviser Ali Jafarian told Al Jazeera that strikes have hit over 200 cities across Iran.

Two killed in Israel in Iranian missile attack: An Iranian missile attack on the central Israeli city of Yehud on Monday killed two people, according to the Times of Israel. Israel’s Ministry of Health said that 191 people have been admitted to hospital over the past 24 hours due to the war. A total of 2,339 people have been admitted to hospitals in Israel since the war began, with 11 in serious condition.

One killed in Iranian attack on Bahrain: One person was killed and eight injured in an Iranian attack on a residential building in the Bahraini capital of Manama, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

Gulf oil producers cut output and look for alternatives to Hormuz: Major Persian Gulf oil producers have begun sharply reducing output as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has largely ground to a halt, with petroleum storage facilities filling up with unsold crude. Saudi Arabia has cut roughly 2–2.5 million barrels from its usual production of about 10.1 million barrels per day, while Iraq has reduced output by around 2.9 million barrels from a baseline of roughly 4.2 million barrels per day. About 35 percent of the oil that normally transits the Strait of Hormuz is still reaching export markets, according to energy analyst Javier Blas, with roughly 5.5 million barrels per day moving compared with about 15 million before the war. Saudi Arabia is rapidly increasing shipments through its East–West pipeline to the Red Sea, a shift that could raise total crude reaching markets to around 9.5 million barrels per day—about 63 percent of normal flows—within the next few days.

France, allies plan naval escort mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz: France and several partner countries are preparing a “purely defensive” naval mission to escort shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, once the initial phase of the war subsides, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. Speaking in Cyprus, Macron called the waterway’s reopening essential for global trade. France has already deployed the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the eastern Mediterranean and says its broader naval presence includes eight frigates and two amphibious helicopter carriers operating across the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Hormuz region. Iran’s IRGC said on Monday that any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and U.S. ambassadors will be granted full freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz starting Tuesday.

Trump claims Hormuz traffic rising despite shipping collapse: President Trump warned that if Iran disrupts oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States would strike the country “twenty times harder,” writing on Truth Social that Tehran must not “stop the flow of oil.” In a phone interview with CBS News on Monday, Trump claimed that ship traffic through the strait was increasing and that vessels were “moving through now.” His comments come as commercial traffic through the waterway has collapsed by roughly 94 percent, with about eight ships transiting daily compared with around 138 under normal conditions.

Trump declares war on Iran “very complete, pretty much”; offers additional justifications for attack: President Trump on Monday said the war against Iran is “very complete, pretty much” and that the United States is “very far ahead” of the four-to-five-week timeline he initially projected, according to an interview with CBS News. Trump claimed Iranian military capabilities had been largely destroyed, saying the country now has “no navy, no communications” and “no Air Force.” He later reversed his remarks, saying that while “we’ve already won in many ways…we haven’t won enough.” He also claimed that the United States launched strikes on Iran because, if Washington “didn’t hit them first,” Tehran would have “taken over the Middle East” and attempted to destroy Israel with its “thousands of missiles.”

Trump denies responsibility for school strike; Iran releases photos of alleged missile fragments: Trump once again deflected blame for the strike on Minab that killed over 170 people, mostly schoolgirls, saying that the Tomahawk, the missile reportedly used in the strike, “is one of the most powerful weapons around, is used by—you know—is sold and used by other countries.” Photos released by Iranian state media Monday showed missile fragments from the Feb. 28 strike. An analysis by the New York Times found that the debris in the images appears to have markings consistent with a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile manufactured in 2014 or later, though it is unclear exactly where the debris was recovered.

Iran warns of “uncontrollable consequences” after Trump threatens broader strikes: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned of severe retaliation after President Trump said the United States could target new “areas and groups of people” in Iran that had not previously been considered for attack. Trump said those targets could face “complete destruction and certain death.” Ghalibaf described the remarks as an “official confession” that Washington intends to target civilians, warning that attacks on population centers would have “uncontrollable consequences.” He added that Iran would respond “recklessly and without restraint.”

Iranian officials say no room for diplomacy, ready for long war: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told PBS on Monday that “talking with, negotiating with Americans” is not on the table, a sentiment echoed by Kamal Kharazi, a foreign policy adviser to the country’s supreme leader, who told CNN that there is “no room for diplomacy anymore,” and said that Iran is prepared for a long war. Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf concurred, saying, “We are absolutely not seeking a ceasefire. We believe the aggressor must be struck in the mouth so it learns a lesson and never again thinks of attacking our beloved Iran.” In a different set of remarks, Araghchi addressed the American people, saying that ordinary Americans should not bear the economic consequences of the expanding regional war, and arguing that the U.S. public had “overwhelmingly voted to end involvement in costly foreign wars.” Writing on social media, Araghchi said rising economic pressures in the United States should instead be blamed on “Israel and its dupes in Washington.”

Turkey says NATO systems intercepted Iranian missile in its airspace: Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said a second ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted in Turkish airspace by NATO air and missile defense systems, with debris falling on vacant land in Gaziantep. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later warned Tehran against taking “wrong and provocative” steps that could endanger the “thousand-year-old neighborly bond” between the two countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the missiles were launched from Iran, and added that a full investigation will be carried out.

UAE rules out participating in attacks on Iran: The United Arab Emirates publicly ruled out taking part in military attacks against Iran, with its UN ambassador Jamal Al Musharakh saying the UAE “will not partake in any attacks against Iran from our territory” and “will not be involved in such a conflict.” Despite repeated assurances from Gulf governments that their territories would not be used to attack Iran, War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Monday that they have given the U.S. “access basing and overflight,” adding that Gulf states have “gone on the offensive” in their support of the U.S.

Bahrain prosecutors seek death penalty over photos in “prohibited locations”: Bahrain is seeking the death penalty for several citizens accused of “high treason” after allegedly photographing locations where images are prohibited following Iranian attacks. In court, prosecutors said the kingdom faces “brutal Iranian aggression,” declaring that “loyalty to the homeland is not an option that accepts negotiation” and calling for maximum penalties. The case comes as Bahraini authorities continue to blame Iran for damage from a strike in Sitra, where 32 civilians, including children, were injured after a Bahraini air-defense interceptor reportedly struck a residential area.

Planet Labs restricts satellite imagery over Iran and Gulf bases: Planet Labs has imposed new restrictions on satellite imagery covering Iran and nearby Gulf military bases, citing concerns the images could be used by adversaries to target NATO-partner personnel and civilians. The company said it is expanding its restricted Area of Interest to include all of Iran and nearby military installations across the Persian Gulf. Planet will also extend the delay before new imagery enters its commercial archive from four days to 14. While satellites will continue collecting images, the material will be withheld during that window, significantly slowing open-source verification of military strikes and damage assessments.