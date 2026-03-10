40 killed in strike on Tehran; Trump says Iran war “very complete, pretty much” while Hegseth promises “most intense day of strikes”; Quadcopters in Haiti
“Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth says. Forty killed in U.S.-Israeli strike on Tehran residential building. The official death toll in Iran tops 1,300. Iranian strikes kill two in Israel, one in Bahrain. Gulf oil producers cut output and look for alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, while France plans a naval escort mission to reopen the strait. Iran warns of “uncontrollable consequences” after President Donald Trump threatens broader strikes. Trump says Iran war is “very complete, pretty much” and denies responsibility for school strike. Iran releases photos of alleged missile fragments from the strike. Iranian officials say no room for diplomacy, ready for a long war. Turkey says NATO systems intercepted another Iranian missile. UAE rules out participating in attacks on Iran. Israel launches new wave of strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon. Forced displacement spikes in Lebanon. No Gaza talks, while Board of Peace takes a step forward. Senate Democrats threaten to block floor business over Iran war hearings. Pentagon estimates $5.6B spent on munitions in first two days of war, more money demanded. Rep. Kevin Kiley leaves the Republican Party. Trump delays Texas Senate primary endorsement to pressure GOP on voting bill. Pentagon spent $93 billion in one month, including on a Steinway piano. Monday’s Live Nation/Ticketmaster settlement stunned judge, trial may continue. Quadcopters in Haiti have killed more than 1,200 people, report says. U.S. accuses Taliban government of holding Americans for leverage. Militants kill at least 15 in coordinated attacks in northeast Nigeria. Russian drone attacks injure more than 20 in Kharkiv and Dnipro. Bangladesh shuts down universities and rations fuel amid energy shock from Iran war.
NEW from Drop Site: Iran signals possible shift in strikes on Gulf states, intensifying its attacks on Israel, according to a new report from Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill. Plus, a dispatch from Lebanon by Lylla Younes.
Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel's war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release.
War on Iran
U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for an eleventh day: War Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a news conference in Washington D.C. on Tuesday that “Today will be our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,” while the Israeli military also said it has begun a “wave of strikes” on Iran.
Monday’s major strikes on Iran:
U.S.–Israeli strikes on a residential complex in eastern Tehran late Monday killed at least 40 people, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, in one of the deadliest attacks in the capital since the start of the war. The attack hit apartment blocks near Resalat Square, a densely populated area of the capital, with rescue crews searching the rubble for survivors.
Three school students were killed after U.S.–Israeli strikes hit residential areas in Lorestan Province in western Iran, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency. The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that the attack also destroyed the Intelligence Department building in the city of Kuhdasht. The blast reportedly leveled nearby homes and commercial buildings, with sources saying both intelligence personnel and civilians were among the dead.
A U.S.–Israeli drone strike hit a two-story residential building in the central Iranian city of Arak shortly after midnight Tuesday, killing five people and injuring one, according to Iran’s Mehr News. State media reported heavy damage to the residential structure following the strike.
U.S. fighter jets reportedly struck Saravan Airport in southeastern Iran, roughly 30 miles from the border with Pakistan. If confirmed, the attack would mark only the second known U.S. strike on Iran’s eastern flank, following the opening-day strike on the port city of Chabahar. The U.S. government has not officially commented on the reported strike, though U.S. Central Command has said it is conducting ongoing “precision strikes” against Iranian military airfields and drone launch sites to counter what it calls “imminent threats.”
U.S.–Israeli strikes in the Iranian city of Isfahan have damaged the Chehel Sotoun Palace, a 17th-century Safavid-era pavilion that forms part of the UNESCO World Heritage site known as “The Persian Garden.” Iranian state media footage showed shattered windows and damage to parts of the interior structure caused by nearby explosions. Israel’s military said it carried out a “wide-scale wave of strikes” in Isfahan targeting military infrastructure, drone headquarters, and command centers. The strikes also hit near Naqsh-e Jahan (Maidan Emam) Square, another UNESCO-listed site in the city’s historic core.
Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,348, with more than 17,000 injured, the head of Iran’s National Emergency Organization reported. At least 193 children have been killed so far, with the youngest victim an eight-month-old girl, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said.
At least 460 people have been killed and over 4,300 wounded in Tehran alone since the launch of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ten days ago, deputy head of Tehran Emergency Health Department Mehr Soroush told public broadcaster IRIB News, according to Al Jazeera.
Health Ministry Adviser Ali Jafarian told Al Jazeera that strikes have hit over 200 cities across Iran.
Two killed in Israel in Iranian missile attack: An Iranian missile attack on the central Israeli city of Yehud on Monday killed two people, according to the Times of Israel. Israel’s Ministry of Health said that 191 people have been admitted to hospital over the past 24 hours due to the war. A total of 2,339 people have been admitted to hospitals in Israel since the war began, with 11 in serious condition.
One killed in Iranian attack on Bahrain: One person was killed and eight injured in an Iranian attack on a residential building in the Bahraini capital of Manama, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.
Gulf oil producers cut output and look for alternatives to Hormuz: Major Persian Gulf oil producers have begun sharply reducing output as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has largely ground to a halt, with petroleum storage facilities filling up with unsold crude. Saudi Arabia has cut roughly 2–2.5 million barrels from its usual production of about 10.1 million barrels per day, while Iraq has reduced output by around 2.9 million barrels from a baseline of roughly 4.2 million barrels per day. About 35 percent of the oil that normally transits the Strait of Hormuz is still reaching export markets, according to energy analyst Javier Blas, with roughly 5.5 million barrels per day moving compared with about 15 million before the war. Saudi Arabia is rapidly increasing shipments through its East–West pipeline to the Red Sea, a shift that could raise total crude reaching markets to around 9.5 million barrels per day—about 63 percent of normal flows—within the next few days.
France, allies plan naval escort mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz: France and several partner countries are preparing a “purely defensive” naval mission to escort shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, once the initial phase of the war subsides, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. Speaking in Cyprus, Macron called the waterway’s reopening essential for global trade. France has already deployed the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the eastern Mediterranean and says its broader naval presence includes eight frigates and two amphibious helicopter carriers operating across the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Hormuz region. Iran’s IRGC said on Monday that any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and U.S. ambassadors will be granted full freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz starting Tuesday.
Trump claims Hormuz traffic rising despite shipping collapse: President Trump warned that if Iran disrupts oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States would strike the country “twenty times harder,” writing on Truth Social that Tehran must not “stop the flow of oil.” In a phone interview with CBS News on Monday, Trump claimed that ship traffic through the strait was increasing and that vessels were “moving through now.” His comments come as commercial traffic through the waterway has collapsed by roughly 94 percent, with about eight ships transiting daily compared with around 138 under normal conditions.
Trump declares war on Iran “very complete, pretty much”; offers additional justifications for attack: President Trump on Monday said the war against Iran is “very complete, pretty much” and that the United States is “very far ahead” of the four-to-five-week timeline he initially projected, according to an interview with CBS News. Trump claimed Iranian military capabilities had been largely destroyed, saying the country now has “no navy, no communications” and “no Air Force.” He later reversed his remarks, saying that while “we’ve already won in many ways…we haven’t won enough.” He also claimed that the United States launched strikes on Iran because, if Washington “didn’t hit them first,” Tehran would have “taken over the Middle East” and attempted to destroy Israel with its “thousands of missiles.”
Trump denies responsibility for school strike; Iran releases photos of alleged missile fragments: Trump once again deflected blame for the strike on Minab that killed over 170 people, mostly schoolgirls, saying that the Tomahawk, the missile reportedly used in the strike, “is one of the most powerful weapons around, is used by—you know—is sold and used by other countries.” Photos released by Iranian state media Monday showed missile fragments from the Feb. 28 strike. An analysis by the New York Times found that the debris in the images appears to have markings consistent with a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile manufactured in 2014 or later, though it is unclear exactly where the debris was recovered.
Iran warns of “uncontrollable consequences” after Trump threatens broader strikes: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned of severe retaliation after President Trump said the United States could target new “areas and groups of people” in Iran that had not previously been considered for attack. Trump said those targets could face “complete destruction and certain death.” Ghalibaf described the remarks as an “official confession” that Washington intends to target civilians, warning that attacks on population centers would have “uncontrollable consequences.” He added that Iran would respond “recklessly and without restraint.”
Iranian officials say no room for diplomacy, ready for long war: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told PBS on Monday that “talking with, negotiating with Americans” is not on the table, a sentiment echoed by Kamal Kharazi, a foreign policy adviser to the country’s supreme leader, who told CNN that there is “no room for diplomacy anymore,” and said that Iran is prepared for a long war. Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf concurred, saying, “We are absolutely not seeking a ceasefire. We believe the aggressor must be struck in the mouth so it learns a lesson and never again thinks of attacking our beloved Iran.” In a different set of remarks, Araghchi addressed the American people, saying that ordinary Americans should not bear the economic consequences of the expanding regional war, and arguing that the U.S. public had “overwhelmingly voted to end involvement in costly foreign wars.” Writing on social media, Araghchi said rising economic pressures in the United States should instead be blamed on “Israel and its dupes in Washington.”
Turkey says NATO systems intercepted Iranian missile in its airspace: Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said a second ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted in Turkish airspace by NATO air and missile defense systems, with debris falling on vacant land in Gaziantep. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later warned Tehran against taking “wrong and provocative” steps that could endanger the “thousand-year-old neighborly bond” between the two countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the missiles were launched from Iran, and added that a full investigation will be carried out.
UAE rules out participating in attacks on Iran: The United Arab Emirates publicly ruled out taking part in military attacks against Iran, with its UN ambassador Jamal Al Musharakh saying the UAE “will not partake in any attacks against Iran from our territory” and “will not be involved in such a conflict.” Despite repeated assurances from Gulf governments that their territories would not be used to attack Iran, War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Monday that they have given the U.S. “access basing and overflight,” adding that Gulf states have “gone on the offensive” in their support of the U.S.
Bahrain prosecutors seek death penalty over photos in “prohibited locations”: Bahrain is seeking the death penalty for several citizens accused of “high treason” after allegedly photographing locations where images are prohibited following Iranian attacks. In court, prosecutors said the kingdom faces “brutal Iranian aggression,” declaring that “loyalty to the homeland is not an option that accepts negotiation” and calling for maximum penalties. The case comes as Bahraini authorities continue to blame Iran for damage from a strike in Sitra, where 32 civilians, including children, were injured after a Bahraini air-defense interceptor reportedly struck a residential area.
Planet Labs restricts satellite imagery over Iran and Gulf bases: Planet Labs has imposed new restrictions on satellite imagery covering Iran and nearby Gulf military bases, citing concerns the images could be used by adversaries to target NATO-partner personnel and civilians. The company said it is expanding its restricted Area of Interest to include all of Iran and nearby military installations across the Persian Gulf. Planet will also extend the delay before new imagery enters its commercial archive from four days to 14. While satellites will continue collecting images, the material will be withheld during that window, significantly slowing open-source verification of military strikes and damage assessments.
Iran signals possible shift in strikes on Gulf states, intensifying its attacks on Israel: Iran is considering reducing attacks inside most Arab countries hosting U.S. bases, a senior Iranian official told Drop Site, arguing that earlier missile and drone operations had already degraded key U.S. radar systems and interceptor stockpiles in the Gulf. “In the coming days, it is likely that operations will place greater emphasis on targets associated with Israel, while attacks on U.S. bases in the region may decrease to some extent,” he told Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill. Read the full report from Jeremy Scahill here.
Attacks on Lebanon
Israel launches new wave of strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon: Israeli warplanes carried out a new wave of attacks overnight and on Tuesday morning across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, east of Beirut, while the military ordered residents of Tyre and Sidon to evacuate north, ahead of “imminent” strikes on alleged Hezbollah infrastructure. Lebanese media reported airstrikes on several towns, including Almajadel, Chaqra, Srifa, Majdal, Kafr Sasir, Ansariya, and areas near Bint Jbeil and Ainatha. On Monday, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that the Israeli military had pushed deeper into the country’s south and that it was considering a major expansion of a “buffer zone” inside Lebanese territory.
Casualty count: The death toll from Israel’s assault on Lebanon rose to at least 486, with 1313 wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Forced displacement spikes in Lebanon: More than 667,000 have been officially registered as displaced in Lebanon, an increase of 100,000 in just one day, according to UNHCR’s representative in Lebanon, Karolina Lindholm Billing, as reported by Al Jazeera. She added that the figure represented “a faster pace of displacement” compared to 2024, when Israel’s assault on Lebanon led to more than 1.2 million displaced.
Israeli strike kills Christian priest in southern Lebanon: An Israeli strike killed Father Pierre Al-Rai, the parish priest of the Christian village of Qlayaa in southern Lebanon, and another Christian civilian, according to local officials. The priest had urged residents not to abandon the town despite Israeli forced displacement orders, saying the community carried only “peace, love, and prayer” and that no armed activity should take place in the area. Qlayaa’s mayor blamed Israel for the killings and said no Hezbollah fighters were present in the village at the time of the strike.
Lebanon proposes talks with Israel, Axios reports: The Lebanese government has proposed direct negotiations with Israel, mediated by the Trump administration, in an effort to end the war and reach a broader peace arrangement, according to reporting from Axios. Officials in Beirut reportedly suggested immediate ministerial-level talks in Cyprus, but both Washington and Israel were skeptical, with U.S. officials insisting that “real action” be undertaken by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reportedly told his Lebanese counterparts, “Stop with the bullshit.”
The Gaza Genocide, Israel, and the West Bank
Casualty counts: Over the past 24 hours, two Palestinian bodies arrived at hospitals—one killed in new Israeli attacks and another recovered from the rubble—and at least two Palestinians were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,134 killed, with 171,828 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 649 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,730, while 756 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
No Gaza talks, Board of Peace takes a step forward: Negotiations over the second phase of President Trump’s Gaza plan continue to be stalled, according to sources cited by Reuters, with the Trump administration now citing the Iran war. Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reports that Trump’s “Board of Peace” issued tenders for projects linked to the postwar plan, including a refugee camp in Gaza, a base for international troops, and a management headquarters in Israel, with an initial $60–70 million budget reportedly provided by regional partners.
Israeli minister expands gun permits to all Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem: Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right national security minister, announced Monday that the 300,000 residents of all Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem will now be eligible to apply for personal firearm licenses, in a post on X. Ben-Gvir urged residents to obtain firearms, and claimed that “a weapon in the hands of responsible citizens,” is important in responding to “terrorism and crime incidents.” Since October 7, 2023, at least 1,058 Palestinians—231 of them children—have been killed in Israeli army and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to OCHA.
United States
By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.
Senate Democrats threaten to block floor business until Rubio and Hegseth testify on Iran: A group of Senate Democrats says it will use procedural tools to slow or block Senate business until senior officials testify under oath about the U.S. war with Iran. Senators including Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) are demanding hearings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth before the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees. Lawmakers say they want answers on the duration, cost, and objectives of the war, as well as rules of engagement and reports of civilian casualties.
Pentagon estimates $5.6B spent on munitions in first two days of war, more money demanded: The Pentagon fired nearly $6 billion worth of munitions during the first two days of the war on Iran, according to the Washington Post. The estimate was shared with Congress on Monday. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday it had struck over 5,000 targets in Iran in the first 10 days of the war. The Post reports the Trump administration is expected to send Congress a supplemental defense budget request as soon as this week to sustain the war.
Rep. Kevin Kiley leaves Republican Party: Kiley, of California, announced he will register as an independent due to “hyper-partisanship in Congress.” The move narrows the GOP’s margin in the House to 217 Republicans and 214 Democrats, with three vacancies; Kiley will be the House’s only independent. Kiley said he will continue caucusing with Republicans for the remainder of his term but declined to guarantee support for Speaker Mike Johnson on procedural votes. Kiley’s move is a nakedly political response to naked politics played against him by Democrats: the party redrew his district to make it much more Democrat-friendly in response to Texas Republicans doing a mirror version of the same this cycle. Kiley is jumping from the 3rd to the 6th district, where he faces a longshot race even as an independent.
Trump delays Texas Senate primary endorsement to pressure GOP on voting bill: President Trump is delaying his endorsement in the Texas Republican Senate primary as he tries to pressure Senate Republicans to pass his high-priority voting restrictions legislation, according to Politico. Trump had been expected to quickly back Sen. John Cornyn after the primary, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pulled off a remarkable pirouette just before he did so, publicly offering to drop out but only if Senate Republicans eliminated the filibuster and passed the SAVE America Act. Trump fell for it, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned that eliminating the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act “is not going to happen.” It’s now a Texas standoff. (Sorry.)
New Mexico investigators search Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch: On Monday, investigators from New Mexico’s Department of Justice and a local sheriff’s office searched the remote desert ranch formerly owned by Jeffrey Epstein where victims say they were abused. Last month state lawmakers voted to set up a bipartisan “truth commission” to determine exactly what happened at the ranch.
Pentagon spent $93B in a single month, including buying a Steinway piano: The Pentagon spent $93 billion in September 2025—the final month of the fiscal year—its highest end-of-year spending surge since 2008, according to an analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books reported on by The New Republic. Much of the spending appeared driven by “use-it-or-lose-it” budget rules that encourage agencies to exhaust remaining funds before the fiscal deadline. The purchases included items not obviously essential for a war effort, such as a $98,329 Steinway grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s residence, $5.3 million in Apple devices, millions of dollars in seafood and steak, and $225 million in furniture. More on the Pentagon’s spending spree is available from TNR, here.
Rubio set to testify against longtime ally in Venezuela foreign-agent trial: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to testify as a government witness in the federal trial of his longtime friend and political ally David Rivera, a former Florida congressman accused of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Venezuela. Prosecutors allege Rivera secretly worked to influence U.S. policy toward Caracas through a $50 million consulting contract tied to Citgo, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company subsidiary, while arranging meetings between Venezuelan figures and U.S. officials including Rubio and others in Donald Trump’s orbit. More on the case from The Lever, here.
Monday’s Live Nation/Ticketmaster settlement stunned judge, trial may continue: Per The American Prospect: “Judge Arun Subramanian demanded to know why Live Nation hadn’t told him about the deal during a private meeting Friday evening, wondered what he was supposed to tell the jury, and bemoaned the government’s “absolute disrespect for the court, the jury, and the entire process.” Attorneys for at least 27 of the 40 states (plus the District of Columbia) that had joined the case offered to continue prosecuting it in lieu of the DOJ lawyers. Judge Subramanian told the jury to go home and report back to the courtroom in a week, which may not be enough time for the remaining states to assemble a full team of litigators and pursue a case where Live Nation’s main argument would be that the experts at DOJ already settled it.” More from TAP.
Other International News
U.S. accuses Taliban government of holding Americans for leverage: Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that the United States is designating Afghanistan’s Taliban government as a “state sponsor of wrongful detention,” accusing it of holding American citizens for leverage. Rubio demanded the release of U.S. nationals detained in the country, including Mahmood Habibi and Dennis Coyle, and said the practice amounts to using “terrorist tactics” to seek ransom or policy concessions. Rubio warned that Washington could restrict the use of U.S. passports for travel to Afghanistan if the detainees are not released—a measure currently applied only to North Korea. U.S. officials are also seeking the return of the remains of Paul Overby, an American author who disappeared near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan in 2014.
U.S. designates Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as global terrorist group: The U.S. State Department designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization and signaled plans to formally list it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The group includes the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing, the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, which Washington accuses of carrying out violence against civilians and contributing more than 20,000 fighters to Sudan’s ongoing civil war. U.S. authorities allege the brigade conducted mass executions and that some of its fighters received training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Quadcopters in Haiti have killed more than 1,200 people, report says: Haitian security forces have killed at least 1,243 people and injured 738 since March 2025, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch. The attacks, carried out with assistance from the U.S.-licensed security firm Vectus Global, use quadcopter drones equipped with explosives in anti-gang campaigns across the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Human Rights Watch said some strikes hit densely populated neighborhoods and killed civilians, including children.
Militants kill at least 15 in coordinated attacks in northeast Nigeria: Islamist militants killed at least 12 soldiers and three civilians in coordinated overnight attacks across Borno and Yobe states in northeast Nigeria, according to Reuters. Fighters from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province attacked multiple locations, including Kukawa, Dalwa, and the Goniri military base. Troops eventually retook their positions in some areas, but not before insurgents killed soldiers, burned homes, and damaged military vehicles and facilities.
Russian drone attacks injure more than 20 in Kharkiv and Dnipro: Russian drone strikes hit the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Dnipro overnight on Monday, injuring more than 20, according to Ukrainian officials cited by Reuters. In Kharkiv, drones struck near residential buildings, injuring several people, shattering windows, and setting cars on fire. In Dnipro, 10 people—including a 12-year-old boy—were reported injured as multiple high-rise buildings were damaged. Of the 137 drones, Ukraine said 122 were intercepted or neutralized.
Bangladesh shuts down universities and rations fuel: Bangladesh has closed universities, rationed fuel sales, and halted several fertilizer factories as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has driven oil prices upwards and disrupted the import-dependent country’s energy markets. The government canceled decorative lighting for events celebrating Eid al-Fitr in an effort to reduce the use of energy, and officials are reportedly scrambling to secure costly spot-market LNG.
More from Drop Site
Ground Troops, Airstrikes, and Displacement: No Guarantee of Safety in Lebanon With Relentless Israeli Assaults: Israeli forces launched an air and ground operation on the town of Nabi Chit in southeastern Lebanon overnight on Friday that killed at least 41 people in one of the deadliest attacks since Israel dramatically escalated its assault on Lebanon. The relentless Israeli airstrikes and repeated mass displacement orders have uprooted over 700,000 from their homes in just one week. Meanwhile, the Lebanese government is trying to pressure Hezbollah to end its resistance against Israel and has imposed a ban on its military activities. Beirut-based contributor Lylla Younes speaks with eyewitnesses, victims’ families, and displaced families. Read her report here.
Drop Site’s Capitol Hill correspondent Julian Andreone joined Don Lemon on “Lemon Live” to discuss the growing rift in the MAGA movement over the war in Iran. His full appearance is available here:
