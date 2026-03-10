Drop Site News

Zero
3h

I would avoid relying on Axios as a news sources. Its reporter, Barak Ravid, is a former Israeli intelligence officer, so the news is part of Israeli hasbara and disinformation. The one time that the Trump administration did NOT go through official mediators to arrive at a ceasefire in Gaza, it was not reported in Axios. All the other times, such negotiations were known to the Prime Minister’s office and, hence, relayed on to Ravid who duly reported them in his employer’s publication. Thus, his (and its) reporting are tainted.

HistoryNoLie
3h

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that the United States is designating Afghanistan’s Taliban government as a “state sponsor of wrongful detention,”

Who the fuck do the Taliban think they are? Only ICE agents have the authority to wrongfully detain people! It’s a good thing they didn’t kill any detainees without being authorized ICE agents or the US would have to take them out (again… I know).

