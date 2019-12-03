A Message from Jeremy on Giving Tuesday

Other podcasts make money from advertising and corporate sponsors. We don’t have ads — Intercepted is powered by its members.

All donations are welcome. You can make a one-time gift or become a sustaining member.

If you become a sustaining member at $10/month, we’ll send you our stylish Intercepted t-shirt.

This is a community effort. Your donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. Generous support of listeners like you is what makes our fierce and independent reporting possible.

Do what you can. Become a member at theintercept.com/support.

Thank you! We’ll be back tomorrow with a full show.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.