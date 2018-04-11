A Nation Addicted to War

Drop Site News

Historian Andrew Bacevich and Jeremy make the case against escalating U.S. military action in Syria even if Assad’s forces were behind the attack. The acclaimed novelist Arundhati Roy talks about her new novel, "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness," and offers insights on Kashmir, Narendra Modi, Trump, and more. Actor and writer Wallace Shawn (My Dinner with Andre, The Princess Bride) talks about the U.S. assassination program, imperial wars and collective responsibility. He and Jeremy also discuss "Evening at the Talk House," Shawn’s new audio drama premiering next week on Intercepted. 

