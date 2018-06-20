Administration of Hate

The Intercept’s Ryan Devereaux talks about his recent reporting in the border state of Arizona and paints a harrowing picture of the human toll of family separations by ICE. Alice Speri lays out her investigation of sexual abuse by ICE officers and contractors in immigration detention centers.

Sohail Daulatzai discusses his new book," With Stones in Our Hands: Writings on Muslims, Racism and Empire," and explains why the film "The Battle of Algiers" is still relevant more than 50 years since its release.

The legendary resistance singer Barbara Dane shares stories from her 91 years on earth fighting militarism, racism, and economic injustice. Plus, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen competes on Jeopardy! and we hear a cover of “The Partisan” from composers and musicians Leo Heiblum of Mexico and Tenzin Choegyal of Tibet.

