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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
9h

Maryland’s 5th is turning into another case study in how AIPAC and billionaire money try to buy a seat outright. Boafo isn’t viable because of local support — he’s viable because $12 million in outside cash is being used to manufacture viability. That’s not democracy, it’s asset acquisition.

Braveboy’s shift shows what people closest to the district already see: fragmentation only helps the candidate backed by the money machine. Voters deserve a race shaped by Prince George’s County, not by Oracle’s checkbook or AIPAC’s priorities.

This isn’t about personalities. It’s about whether a congressional seat is chosen by residents or purchased by interests who think they’re entitled to install another reliable vote for endless weapons shipments. If people don’t push back, this becomes the national template.

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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
9h

These millions of dollars of pro-Israel money to back a candidate are one battle in a larger war playing out across our nation.

It's a war between people like Boafo who will represent Israel and help make Congress an occupied territory, and their opponents who will help liberate our nation from that occupation.

It's literally a war to take our country back from a well-funded alien force.

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