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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
6h

Colorado’s primary shows how power protects itself. AIPAC knows it’s toxic in a blue district, so its money slips through EDW Action, Pro‑Choice Majority, and a maze of dark‑money committees — all to shield DeGette and bury Kiros’s message before voters hear it.

Kiros is being targeted because she’s naming the real forces shaping U.S. politics: militarized AI, corporate capture, and the human cost of U.S. support for Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Instead of debating her ideas, donors are spending millions to erase them.

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Gary Cozette's avatar
Gary Cozette
6h

This is just so corrupt. Shameful. No court is speaking out to protect the public and our democracy from such dishonorable practices.

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