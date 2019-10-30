American Horrors

Amidst the grandstanding and partisan bickering, no one wants to talk about the decades of U.S. policy that helped give rise to ISIS and al Qaeda. Jeremy Scahill discusses how U.S. policy opened a Pandora’s box in Iraq and Syria.

Islamic studies scholar Amanda Rogers discusses the actual founder of ISIS, Abu Musab al Zarqawi, and how ISIS adopted tactics from the U.S. “war on terror.”

War reporter Mike Giglio talks about his time on the ground covering ISIS. He documents this experience in his new book, “Shatter the Nations: ISIS and the War for the Caliphate.”

