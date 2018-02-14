America's Distribution of Violence

As Trump continues his obsession with the MS-13 street gang, The Intercept’s Alice Speri reports on how this “war on gangs” has given the green light for federal agents to target high school students for deportation. NYU professor Nikhil Singh talks about race and America’s long war, and offers a provocative perspective on some of the golden calves of "American exceptionalism." Iran analyst Holly Dagres of TheIranist discusses the politics of regime change and the recent protests in Iran. Plus, Stormy Daniels helps Trump wag the dog.



