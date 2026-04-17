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Ron's avatar
Ron
5h

AIPAC has far too much power over US electoral politics. That must change!

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5h

As the opposition to AIPAC grows, Zionist PACS are simply branching off with new unfamiliar names to avoid scrutiny. Their ownership and influence of the US Congress continues unabated.

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