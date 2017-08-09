Atlas Golfed — U.S.-Backed Think Tanks Target Latin America

This week on Intercepted: Jeremy gives an update on the aftermath of Blackwater’s 2007 massacre of Iraqi civilians. Intercept reporter Lee Fang lays out how a network of libertarian think tanks called the Atlas Network is insidiously shaping political infrastructure in Latin America. We speak with attorney and former Hugo Chavez adviser Eva Golinger about the Venezuela's political turmoil.And we hear Claudia Lizardo of the Caracas-based band, La Pequeña Revancha, talk about her music and hopes for Venezuela.



