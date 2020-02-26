Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Intercepted
Bernie’s Fight Against Trump, the GOP, the Democratic Establishment, and Corporate Media
0:00
-1:03:01

Bernie’s Fight Against Trump, the GOP, the Democratic Establishment, and Corporate Media

Feb 26, 2020

As Bloomberg launches a massive attack ad campaign against Sanders ahead of the South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries, Sanders is facing a multi-pronged battle against the most powerful political and economic forces in the country.

From Columbia, South Carolina, Rev. Jesse Jackson discusses the red-baiting of Sanders, offers his views on Democratic Socialism, and suggests Bloomberg should have run against Trump in the Republican primary. Jackson, who won the South Carolina primary in 1984 and 1988, discusses his presidential runs and Joe Biden’s claims of involvement with the civil rights movement. 

Intercepted producer Laura Flynn and Intercept journalist Aída Chavez report from Nevada on how the Latinx community propelled Sanders to victory.

Plus, Jeremy Scahill takes on the red-baiting scare tactics being deployed against Sanders.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture