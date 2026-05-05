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John Silas "Si" Hopkins, III's avatar
John Silas "Si" Hopkins, III
9h

Israeli definition of a cease fire: "You cease! We fire!"

On a more serious (?) note:

For too long I enjoyed the free access to your coverage -- especially the inside coverage of Iran. Whether the Iranians to whom you provide access are truthful and accurate in their descriptions; or are honestly mistaken about government organization and decisions that are not open to the public; or might possibly be deliberately deceiving us -- you are doing the commendable public service of balancing the picture provided by even the most independent main stream media sources. And to an ever increasing extent the descriptions provided by Professor Hassan Ahmadian and the gentleman who was on live this morning whose name I cannot accurately recall provide a more consistent explanation of the relative strengths of the United States, Israel, and Iran than the descriptions that appear in the main stream media. The scientific principle is to adopt the simplest hypothesis that explains all the data.

After backing off from subscribing several times because the cost is higher than other Substacks I subscribe to, I finally decided recently that I owe it to myself, to the country, and to the world to support your efforts to the modest extent of becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you for your service.

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
10h

Don't Fall For Trump's BS: Use Real-Time Dashboards To Track The Iran War

This app links to realtime dashboards of marine traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the price of gas, the cost of Trump's war.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/05/05/iran-war-real-time-dashboards/

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