BONUS: Mat Johnson Talks "Incognegro," Guns, Black Panther, and Growing up in Philadelphia

In 1958, a Virginia couple, Mildred Jeter and Richard Loving, married in the District of Columbia. About four months after their marriage, the Virginia county they lived in issued a criminal indictment charging the Lovings with violating Virginia’s ban on interracial marriage. Mildred was black and Richard was white.

Their case, Loving v. Virginia, eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court. And it would take nearly a decade before all state laws prohibiting interracial marriage were struck down.

A new series from TOPIC.com tells the story of Americans born to one black parent and one white parent after the 1967 Supreme Court decision. The series is titled “The Loving Generation.”

From Melissa Harris-Perry to Mat Johnson, and Panama Jackson, The Loving Generation features a diversity of voices examining the borderland between “blackness” and “whiteness.”

Johnson is an award winning novelist and comic book writer. His graphic novel series "Incognegro" centers around a mixed race detective who goes undercover as a white man to solve racially-motivated crimes. His latest work is titled "Incognegro: Renaissance." Mat is also a professor at the University of Houston Creative Writing Program.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.