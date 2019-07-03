BONUS: Philosopher Srecko Horvat

Philosopher Srecko Horvat discusses the historical lessons we can learn from the guerrilla struggle against fascism waged by the Partisans in Yugoslavia during World War II. Horvat also talks about the recent surge in extreme right-wing political forces in Europe and what that trend and Julian Assange’s case mean for the future of democracy.

Intercepted is going on hiatus for the summer and will return with new episodes in September 2019.

