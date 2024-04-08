BONUS: The Art of Analyzing Hacked and Leaked Data

Unlike any other point in history, hackers, whistleblowers, and archivists now routinely make off with terabytes of data from governments, corporations, and extremist groups. These datasets often contain gold mines of revelations in the public interest and in many cases are freely available for anyone to download. Revelations based on leaked datasets can change the course of history.Yet these digital tomes can prove extremely difficult to analyze or interpret, and few people today have the skills to do so. Micah Lee’s new book, “Hacks, Leaks, and Revelations: The Art of Analyzing Hacked and Leaked Data” teaches journalists, researchers, and activists the technologies and coding skills required to do just this. The following episode is an excerpt from the book.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.