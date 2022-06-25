Bonus: The End of Roe

Today we bring you a special episode in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

First, The Intercept’s Washington Editor, Nausicaa Renner takes us to the protests in front of SCOTUS that formed after the radical decision to end the right to abortion. Then we turn to a livestream conversation The Intercept hosted on Friday discussing what can be done to minimize the impact on the most vulnerable people. The Intercept’s Natasha Lennard talks with professor Rachel Rebouché, interim dean of Temple Law School and author of a new report titled “The New Abortion Battleground,” which looks at the legal issues that will arise across state borders and between the state and federal government; Dani McClain, a Puffin fellow at Type Media Center and the author of “We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood”; and Hayley McMahon, an abortion access researcher and doctoral student at Emory University.

Livestream: The New Fight for Reproductive Freedom

More from The Intercept:

In Overturning Roe, Radical Supreme Court Declares War on the 14th Amendment

With the Corpse of Roe Still Warm, Far Right Plots Fascistic Anti-Abortion Enforcement

More People Will Die

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.