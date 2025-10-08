Drop Site News

Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Regardless of whether I agree with it or not, it's up to the Palestinians to decide for themselves, and we must respect their decisions. None of us should take our eyes off Gaza or the West Bank, nor let up on any of the pressure to external actors.

For example:

Luxembourg is allowing Israel to continue to raise money for its annihilation of Palestinians. Luxembourg’s recognition of Palestine must carry meaning. It cannot be paired with providing the financing that helps destroy Palestine’s future.

https://i.diem25.org/en/petitions/292

Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Take action today - Don't let up the pressure simply because there may be an agreement to cease hostilities. The genocide is ongoing and the perpetrators must not be allowed to go back to business as usual.

FIFA and UEFA are meeting about whether to expel Israel from their tournaments. Take action today, because actions of this kind may be one of the only things that matters to those committing the atrocities against the Palestinian people. Tell FIFA to ban Israel from playing in the 2026 World Cup:

In the UK:

https://palestinecampaign.eaction.org.uk/banIsrael

Worldwide:

https://www.gameoverisrael.com/en

And

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/ban_israel_from_the_world_cup_2_0/?bezdetb&v=169237&cl=22311971612&_checksum=6d83a36799686c95d03116e8c556125ab456e12a3f0eebd7c7cf7b35a91a2184&utm_source=email&utm_medium=blast_email&utm_campaign=169237

