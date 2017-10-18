Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Intercepted
Canada is Racist Too
0:00
-1:18:49

Canada is Racist Too

Oct 18, 2017

This week on Intercepted live from Toronto: A recent poll puts activist Desmond Cole in prime position to win the mayorship. We talk to him about Canada’s stop and frisk and how Cole would change Toronto. Journalist Naomi Klein warns that the Trudeau and Trump brands may have more in common than expected. And returning Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy gives a powerful live performance.

Become a sustaining member! Go to theintercept.com/join for more.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture