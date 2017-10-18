Canada is Racist Too

This week on Intercepted live from Toronto: A recent poll puts activist Desmond Cole in prime position to win the mayorship. We talk to him about Canada’s stop and frisk and how Cole would change Toronto. Journalist Naomi Klein warns that the Trudeau and Trump brands may have more in common than expected. And returning Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy gives a powerful live performance.

