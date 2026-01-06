Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lila's avatar
Lila
42m

I have had the distinct pleasure of making it to the canary list. Got fired as a physician in NY. I get detained at customs now. No one will hire me. It’s literally insane. My crime? Criticizing the IOF and denouncing the mass rape hoax of 10/7.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
2h

In other words a 4chan sect

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture