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huey's avatar
huey
7h

Eagles Wings seems to soar over the bodies of more than 20,000 Palestinian children murdered in GAZA.

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
7h

Zionists believe Jesus is a fraud. How can you be a Christian Zionist ?

Christians are next. You think you are safe in Israel because you are Christian ?

Violence against Christians is on the rise. A nun was recently attacked, knocked to the ground and kicked for, apparently no reason. Christians have been murdered in the West Bank - not a peep from the US or the West.

Many Christians - whole villages - in Lebanon are being turned into Gaza. Ask Huckabee if he believes in Jesus Christ ? There will come a day when Zionists will control Christian access to the Holy Land where Jesus was born. WAKE UP !!!

Zionism is to Judaism as white supremacy is to Christianity and Jihad is to Islam.

West Bank terrorists are worse than the KKK.

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