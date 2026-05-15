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Lillian Rosengarten's avatar
Lillian Rosengarten
4h

The US is nothing but corruption and greed. Formerly it was well hidden. Now it is out in the open. Truly hateful.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4h

This is what comprehensive, meaningful journalism looks like. So grateful we have this - now more than ever. Thanks for the excellent reporting, Maz.

This part really sums up the catastrophe of our corporate-governed existence:

"On March 25 of that year, a Cisco executive told employees in a company-wide call that “Some topics are just simply too hard, too painful, too divisive, and they take our focus away from our ability to drive Cisco business, and one example specifically would be the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.” The executive added that, “We have made the decision that this topic cannot be discussed, cannot be debated in company or organization-wide meetings.”"

I'm going to de-fluff this statement by paring it down - let's see if it feels a little more on point:

"Some topics take our focus away from our ability to drive Cisco business. One example would be the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This topic cannot be discussed in company or organization-wide meetings."

Drives a little different...

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