Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
5h

Can anyone explain how a member of the UN, can constantly destroy UN facitities and not have their membership revoked?

Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
5hEdited

did you all see the piture of a CAT destroying UNWRA headquarters atnthe top of this article.

Divest in CAT Caterpiller stock. Caterpiller is on Francisca Albenase's divest list as one of many companies championing/supporting the genocide in GAZA and its surround.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture