Two more children die of hypothermia in Gaza as ceasefire violations continue. Countries respond to President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” invites. Israel demolishes UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Israel conducts raid and imposes a curfew in Hebron. Expected storm threatens Palestinians in Gaza. Iran rejects President Trump’s claim of Iranian executions. Iranian official says 5,000 killed in protests. Iran releases footage of armed violence during protests. Pentagon puts troops on alert as Minnesota standoff escalates. Third death at Texas ICE tent camp in 44 days. NYC comptroller pushes to resume Israeli bond purchase. President Trump’s policy reversal hits the electric vehicle industry. Canada weighs sending troops to Greenland for exercises amid tariff stand-off between the U.S. and European Union. Fighting erupts on North Kordofan–Khartoum corridor; drone strikes in Darfur. UN Security Council hears ICC warning on Sudan atrocities. Saudi Arabia to buy Sudanese gold. A ceasefire and integration deal signed Sunday between Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces collapses amid escalating clashes. Trump urges de-escalation between Damascus and the SDF. Curfew imposed in Syria’s al-Shaddadi after prison break. Russian strike disrupts power and water in Kyiv. Yemen accuses the UAE of running a secret prison near Mukalla. Museveni declared winner in Uganda election. Nigerian airstrikes kill dozens of militants in Borno. Deadly mall fire leaves dozens missing in Karachi. Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul restaurant attack. Kashmir’s police are “profiling” mosques. The U.S. held talks with Cabello before and after Maduro’s kidnapping. Gang attacks kill nine police in Guatemala. DRC forces retake Uvira after M23 withdrawal. From Drop Site: Nael Barghouti, the longest-held Palestinian prisoner, discusses prison, exile, and the Palestinian liberation struggle.

The Gaza Genocide, West Bank, and Israel

Casualty counts in the last 24 hours: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of one Palestinian arrived at a hospital in Gaza, while seven Palestinians were injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 71,551 killed, with 171,372 injured.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 466 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,294, while 713 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two more children died of hypothermia: A six-month old girl, Shatha Abu Jarad, died of exposure to extreme cold on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. This follows the death on Saturday of a 27-day-old infant of extreme cold, bringing the number of children who have died of hypothermia this winter in Gaza to nine.

High figures of maternal and neonatal mortality documented in Gaza: Israel’s war on Gaza has led to high figures for maternal and neonatal mortality, according to two recent reports by Physicians for Human Rights, in collaboration with the Global Human Rights Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel. Between January and June 2025, they documented 2,600 miscarriages, 220 pregnancy-related deaths, 1,460 premature births, and more than 1,700 underweight newborns, with an additional 2,500 infants requiring neonatal intensive care.

Gaza ceasefire violations continue: Israeli airstrikes, demolitions, and artillery shelling in Gaza continued on Sunday, with shelling reported in eastern Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. Airstrikes also hit areas east of Khan Younis, where Israeli forces demolished multiple residential buildings, according to Palestine Online. Also on Sunday, Israeli authorities also forced the displacement of the al-Riqib neighborhood in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, on Sunday. Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in Gaza: Israeli troops killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy east of Khan Younis and wounded another person in Beit Lahia on Sunday, according to Al Araby TV. Al-Qastal identified the boy as Hussein Abu Subla.

Expected storm threatens Palestinians in Gaza: A new storm is forecast to hit Gaza, worsening conditions for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in tents that are largely unfit for winter. 127,000 of 135,000 tents have been rendered unusable by recent weather, Gaza’s Government Media Office said, while aid deliveries, including building supplies and new tents, have averaged just 145 trucks a day instead of the 600 entailed in the ceasefire agreement.

Responses to Trump’s “Board of Peace” recruitment: The charter signing for U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. Several countries responded to the formal inception of the Board over the weekend, with the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Vietnam, and Belarus confirming participation, while others signaled hesitation or declined outright. Countries have reportedly wavered because they fear the framework for the Board does not provide enough in the way of aid guarantees for Gaza, and because it may intend to expand its remit illegally into work outside of Gaza. The board would be chaired for life by Trump. Member states serve a three-year term but could secure a permanent seat by paying $1 billion in cash to fund the board’s activities within the first year, according to a draft of the charter first reported by Bloomberg. Below are some additional details concerning prominent acceptances and rejections. UK withholds its backing for the “Board of Peace”: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stopped short of endorsing U.S. President Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, saying London is consulting with allies on the initiative’s terms. Starmer offered no commitment on British participation, and he has not pledged to pay the $1 billion fee for a permanent seat, according to Bloomberg. Putin also invited: Russian President Vladimir Putin has also received an invitation to join the Board of Peace, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday, according to RIA Novosti. Peskov said no decision has been made, and no timeline for acceptance or rejection was announced. France says it will decline the invitation: French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to decline an invitation to join the Board of Peace, Bloomberg reported. A senior French official told Axios that France has no intention of joining at this stage, saying the plan “goes beyond the narrow framework of Gaza alone” and “raises fundamental questions” about the principles and structure of the UN, which the French government said “can in no way be called into question.” UN pushes back on Trump’s “Board of Peace”: A United Nations deputy spokesperson said the Board of Peace has been authorized by the UN Security Council strictly for work related to Gaza, rejecting claims that it could replace the United Nations or expand into broader operations. The spokesperson said the Secretary-General has not received an invitation to join the board, that the UN welcomes it only in the narrow context of supporting the ceasefire, and that participation and internal rules are matters for states and the group itself to decide.

Israel demolishes UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem: Israeli bulldozer crews and police arrived at the headquarters of UNRWA in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, as they began demolishing the site, in a dramatic escalation of its attack on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Israeli forces confiscated staff devices and forced out the private security guards hired to protect the facility before bulldozing the compound. A spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on X that “Today’s move does not constitute a new policy, but rather the implementation of existing Israeli legislation concerning UNRWA.” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir arrived on the scene to celebrate the demolition and called it “a historic day.” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner-general, said in a statement on X: “This comes in the wake of other steps taken by Israeli authorities to erase the Palestine Refugee identity.” He added: “This must be a wake-up call. What happens today to UNRWA will happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission, whether in the Occupied Palestinian Territory or anywhere around the world.” Israeli forces also fired tear gas at a Palestinian vocational school later on Tuesday, in the second targeting of a UN facility in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel conducts a raid in Hebron’s Jabal Johar neighborhood, imposes curfew: Israeli forces raided southern areas of Hebron on Sunday night, with much of the operation concentrated in the Jabal Johar neighborhood. Israel aims to expel residents from an area already subject to closures and a near-total siege, Hebron’s governor told Al Araby TV. Palestinian Louay Jaber was arrested during a raid on his home in the Qizoun area of the city, Al-Qastal reported. Israeli forces placed an estimated 25,000 Palestinians under curfew in parts of the Israeli-controlled H2 area of Hebron, deploying large numbers of troops and snipers, closing six internal roads, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday. The curfew has shuttered four bakeries, closed two UN-supported supply shops serving about 4,000 people, and suspended classes in more than a dozen schools. The city has also suffered a major cut to its electrical supply, further endangering Palestinian families already living under the severe restrictions.

U.S. News

Pentagon puts troops on alert as Minnesota standoff escalates: The Pentagon has placed roughly 1,500 active-duty soldiers on alert for possible deployment to Minnesota, as President Trump weighs invoking the Insurrection Act, following mass protests after the killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. State and city leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have continued to express their opposition to the administration’s activity and have called upon Trump to end the occupation of Minneapolis. The Justice Department is investigating Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, claiming that they conspired to impede federal immigration agents through public statements they have made.

Third death at Texas ICE tent camp in 44 Days: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said a 36-year-old Nicaraguan man, Victor Manuel Diaz, died Wednesday at Camp East Montana—a tent-enclosed detention facility at Fort Bliss. Diaz’s death marks the third at the facility in just over six weeks. ICE said Diaz was found unresponsive, suggested that the death was likely a suicide, and announced their intentions for further investigation. Trump’s mass detention campaign has triggered congressional scrutiny, with safety and oversight emerging as critical issues as the death toll in ICE facilities rises.

NYC Comptroller pushes to resume Israeli bond purchase: New York City Comptroller Mark Levine is seeking to resume purchases of Israeli government bonds with the city’s $311 billion public pension funds reversing a 2023 halt, the Financial Times (FT) reported. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has supported divestment from Israel, citing Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its violations of international law in Palestine and across the region. Levine told the FT that politics should not factor into investment decisions, citing the bonds’ investment-grade ratings and recent performance. Israel’s Finance Ministry has said proceeds from recent issuances—including a $6 billion sale in January 2026—are intended to help finance war-related expenses.

The U.S. and Europe trade tariff threats, as NATO opposes Trump’s campaign to takeover Greenland: President Trump demanded permission from Denmark to take control of Greenland and vowed to impose 10 percent tariffs by February 1 on goods from the UK, Norway, and six European Union countries that sent troops to the Arctic island for a military exercise this week, according to the Financial Times. EU countries are weighing whether to respond to the U.S. tariff threats with 93 billion euros’ worth of tariffs, or by restricting U.S. companies from the European Union’s market, as NATO allies oppose Trump’s campaign to take over Greenland. Meanwhile, Canada is considering deploying a small contingent of troops to Greenland to participate in NATO exercises, with military officials awaiting a decision from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Reuters reported. The move comes as European allies—including Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands—also begin preparations for larger drills.

Trump sends letter to Norwegian prime minister about Greenland and the Nobel Prize: U.S. President Donald Trump linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize in a publicly circulated letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. In the letter, President Trump wrote “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”

Trump policy reversal hits U.S. EV industry: After the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act jump-started domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles with subsidies and consumer tax credits, President Donald Trump repealed most EV incentives, undercutting investments by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis just as global EV adoption accelerated. Combined with trade conflicts—especially with Canada—the rollback has slashed U.S. EV sales, weakened U.S. automakers, and opened space for Chinese firms, like Biyadi, even as worldwide EV growth continues unabated. A full report on this policy change from The American Prospect can be found here.

Iran

Iranian official says 5,000 killed in protests: An Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that authorities have verified at least 5,000 deaths during recent protests, including about 500 security personnel, blaming “terrorists and armed rioters” and accusing Israel and armed groups abroad of backing the violence. The official said the deadliest unrest occurred in Iran’s Kurdish regions in the northwest, adding that the final toll is not expected to rise sharply. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has put its confirmed death toll at 4,029, including 180 government-affiliated forces. HRANA receives funding from the CIA-linked National Endowment for Democracy.

Iran begins gradual internet restoration after shutdown: Iranian authorities announced on Sunday that access to the global internet would be gradually restored following the nationwide blackout imposed on January 8. AFP reported limited connectivity in Tehran on Sunday, and the monitoring group Netblocks described the restoration as both brief and heavily filtered. AFP also reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian urged lifting restrictions quickly, as services like international calls, SMS, and limited WhatsApp access resumed.

Iran releases footage of armed violence in protests: Iranian authorities released new footage over the weekend that they claim shows armed men—using guns, knives, axes, and blunt weapons—carrying out attacks among protestors in multiple cities. The videos show gunmen firing from within crowds, shooting police officers at close range, and armed protesters beating people unconscious. Iran’s Supreme Leader has blamed “terrorists” backed by the United States and Israel for the violence, accusing them of killing “several thousands” of civilians and security officials.

Iran rejects Trump’s execution claim: Tehran’s Chief Prosecutor Ali Salehi dismissed President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran had canceled 800 scheduled executions of protestors, saying Trump “always talks a lot of nonsense without any basis.” Prosecutors have issued indictments in many protest-related cases and sent them to court for trial, Salehi claimed, but clarified that no Iranian authority has said any executions were ever planned.

Iran FM accuses WEF of canceling his Davos slot under Israeli pressure: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the World Economic Forum (WEF) canceled his Davos appearance “on the basis of lies and political pressure from Israel and its U.S.-based proxies.” He accused the WEF of applying a double standard by taking no action against Israeli officials in the past, despite the genocide in Gaza, noting that Israeli President Isaac Herzog appeared at Davos in early 2024. Herzog is also expected to attend the WEF today, according to a statement by his office.

Syria

Syria–SDF ceasefire and integration deal collapses: A comprehensive ceasefire and integration agreement, signed on Sunday between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), collapsed after a failed meeting between leaders from the two sides in Damascus. The deal would have transferred full military and administrative control of SDF-controlled territories to the Syrian government and absorbed SDF units under the Syrian military in exchange for presidential decrees recognizing Kurdish cultural rights and posts in the new government for some SDF officials. After the collapse of the deal, renewed fighting broke out between government and SDF forces across northeastern Syria on late Monday, as several tribal groups formerly aligned with the SDF began switching allegiance to Damascus.

SDF reports Turkish drone strike in Hasaka: The Kurdish-led SDF said Monday that Turkish drones struck the far northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka, according to Reuters, though Turkish security sources denied the claim. Turkey—a key external backer of the Syrian government—has repeatedly intervened in northern Syria since 2016 to counter the SDF, which expanded its territorial control during the civil war while fighting ISIS with U.S. support.

Trump urges De-escalation between Damascus and SDF: U.S. President Donald Trump told Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa in a phone call on Monday that he wants fighting between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to end, according to Al Monitor. Sources familiar with the call say that Trump secured a pledge from Sharaa not to enter the city of Hasaka in the northeast, a stronghold of the SDF.

Curfew imposed in al-Shaddadi after ISIS prison break: The Syrian army announced a curfew in al-Shaddadi after clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coincided with the escape of Islamic State detainees from a local prison, according to SANA. Syria’s interior ministry said 81 of roughly 120 escaped detainees have been recaptured.

Sudan

Fighting erupts on North Kordofan–Khartoum corridor, drone strikes in Darfur: Intense clashes broke out along the North Kordofan–Khartoum border on Sunday, with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battling for control of the strategically important Omdurman–Bara export road, the Sudan Tribune reported. The RSF launched a surprise assault with heavy artillery and drones, but army units reportedly repelled the attack near Wadi al-Hout, inflicting significant losses. The Sudanese Armed Forces carried out drone strikes Monday on Kulbus in North Darfur, reportedly targeting positions held by the RSF.

South Kordofan Health System Near Collapse: The Sudan Doctors Network warned that South Kordofan’s health system—particularly in Kadugli—is nearing collapse after more than two years of siege and ongoing fighting. The group said roughly half of Kadugli’s five government hospitals and ten health centers are out of service or operating at reduced capacity due to acute shortages of staff, medical supplies, and blood, leaving civilians with increasingly limited access to basic healthcare.

RSF expresses regret over deadly border clash with Chad: Sudan’s RSF said Monday that clashes with Chadian troops along the border were “unintentional,” after Chad reported seven of its soldiers were killed, according to AFP. The RSF said the incident occurred during operations targeting the Sudanese army, which said it briefly entered from Chad before retreating. The RSF added that it respects Chad’s sovereignty and is investigating the incident, with Chad blaming the RSF exclusively for the incident.

Saudi Arabia to buy Sudanese gold: Saudi Arabia’s state-run gold refinery said it is ready to begin immediate purchases of Sudanese bullion, according to Sudan Tribune. The Sudanese government has intended to shift its gold trade away from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has been its principal partner in this export. Data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity indicates that the UAE accounted for more than 99% of Sudan’s gold export value in 2023. The announcement followed talks between Saudi and Sudanese officials at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, where both sides discussed joint investment, exploration, and restarting stalled projects. Coordination between the two states has deepened, with Saudi Arabia reportedly involved in financing Sudan’s arms deal with Pakistan.

UN Security Council hears ICC Warning on Sudan Atrocities: The United Nations Security Council met to discuss Sudan and South Sudan on Sunday to hear a dedicated briefing on atrocities in Darfur, where International Criminal Court Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan said violence is being “repeated town by town” in an organized campaign involving mass executions, rape, and ethnic targeting. Based on video, audio, and satellite evidence, the prosecutor said war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed in El Fasher—particularly in late October after a prolonged siege by the Rapid Support Forces—with patterns mirroring earlier Darfur atrocities against non-Arab communities. The ICC’s office of the prosecutor said it has moved beyond preliminary fact-finding and is now building cases linking evidence to specific individuals in preparation for potential arrest warrant applications under Article 58 of the Rome Statute.

Other International News

South Sudan’s opposition urges advance on Juba: South Sudan’s main opposition faction, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition, called on its forces to advance on the capital of Juba after capturing the strategic town of Pajut last week, according to Reuters. The order, issued by Deputy Chief of Staff Wisley Welebe Samson and cited by SPLA-IO spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel, comes as fighting, which the UN reports is at its highest level since 2017, displaces civilians across the state of Jonglei. It also follows the South Sudanese government’s arrest of Vice President Riek Machar, whose 2013–18 war with President Salva Kiir killed about 400,000 people before a peace deal was signed in 2018.

Russian strike disrupts water and power in Kyiv: Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, cutting power and water supplies on the east bank of the Dnipro River, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to Reuters. Klitschko said a non-residential building was hit and one person was injured, while the city’s Military Administration Chief Tymur Tkachenko reported damage to a storage area and several cars set ablaze.

Yemen accuses the UAE of running a secret prison near Mukalla: Yemen’s Saudi-backed government accused the United Arab Emirates of operating a secret prison at the Riyan airbase near Mukalla, Reuters reported. The allegations were aired by Hadramout Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi during a Saudi-arranged media visit, during which Al-Khanbashi also threatened “accountability measures” against the UAE and Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi. The UAE provided no immediate response to Al-Khanashi’s accusations, while the STC denied the claims.

Museveni declared winner in Uganda Election: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election, with just over 70% of the vote, securing a seventh term and extending his rule, which began in 1986. Opposition candidate Bobi Wine rejected the result, saying his team is documenting alleged vote rigging, intimidation, and other electoral abuses.

Nigerian airstrikes kill dozens of militants in Borno: Nigerian air force strikes killed more than 40 militants and destroyed about 10 canoes in Borno, according to a military announcement reported by Reuters. The operations, which took place between January 15 and 16, targeted militants linked to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province in the Musarram and Azir communities, and allegedly foiled the group’s plans to assault the town of Baga and nearby areas.

Deadly mall fire leaves dozens missing in Karachi: Pakistani firefighters searched the ruins of Gul Plaza in Karachi on Monday for more than 60 people still missing after a massive fire that killed at least 15, including a firefighter. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said most of the complex had collapsed, and at least 80 people were injured. The chief minister added that an inquiry would examine the cause of the fire and the failures of the city’s emergency response services, with anger mounting over delays by the fire department to address the conflagration.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul restaurant attack: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Chinese-owned restaurant in Kabul that killed at least seven people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. In a statement cited by SITE, the Islamic State said it has placed Chinese nationals on its list of targets, citing what it described as abuses by the Chinese government against Uyghur Muslims.

Kashmir police are ‘profiling’ mosques: Indian police in the Kashmiri capital of Srinagar have begun distributing forms for “profiling mosques” seeking extensive institutional and personal data on mosque staff, including financial records, family ties abroad, and social media use, prompting fears of heightened state surveillance and discrimination in the Muslim-majority region, according to Al Jazeera. Religious leaders, civil society figures, and politicians, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the exercise as intrusive and discriminatory, while authorities and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party defended it as a security measure following the 2019 revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy. Read the full report here.

Deadly clashes between FARC factions in Colombia: At least 27 fighters from a leftist guerrilla faction were killed in violent clashes with a rival group in the jungle municipality of El Retorno, in Guaviare, a strategic corridor for cocaine trafficking, military sources told Reuters. The fighting pitted a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia led by Iván Mordisco against a rival group headed by Calarcá Córdoba, former allies who split in April 2024, with all reported casualties from Mordisco’s faction. The Córdoba-led group is in peace talks with President Gustavo Petro, while Mordisco’s faction continues its hostilities after the government suspended its ceasefire with the group.

U.S. held talks with Cabello before and after Maduro’s kidnapping: Trump administration officials held months-long communications with Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello before and after the Jan. 3 U.S. operation that seized President Nicolás Maduro, Reuters reported, warning him against unleashing the security services and militias he oversees against the opposition. Cabello, who faces a U.S. drug-trafficking indictment and sanctions, is seen by Washington as a potential spoiler or stabilizer, with interim President Delcy Rodríguez consolidating power during a U.S.-managed transition that the U.S. claims is meant to boost Venezuela’s oil production.

Gang attacks kill nine police in Guatemala: At least nine Guatemalan police officers died after a weekend of coordinated gang attacks in the country over the weekend, according to Reuters. The attacks began with prison riots by the Barrio 18, and followed security forces retaking a prison which held leader Aldo Duppie (also known as “El Lobo”). The violence prompted President Bernardo Arévalo to declare a 30-day state of siege, which grants expanded powers to security forces.

DRC Forces Retake Uvira After M23 Withdrawal: The Congolese army said it has regained full control of Uvira after the Rwanda-backed M23 withdrew, following days of partial pullbacks that left some M23 elements in place. Pro-government Wazalendo fighters and Congolese special forces entered the city over the weekend, with residents welcoming their arrival, even as looting was reported and arrests were made, according to FARDC spokesman Mak Hazukay. The recapture comes amid continued tensions in South Kivu, where provincial governor Jean Jacques Purusi warned that M23 units remain positioned on the high ground overlooking the city.

"The Unbreakable Nael Barghouti": Nael Barghouti, the longest-held Palestinian prisoner, spoke to Drop Site about his fight for liberation, saying "We deserve a state under the sun." Barghouti spent more than four decades in Israeli captivity, before being released in January 2025 and becoming exiled to Egypt. In the wide-ranging interview, Barghouti said that Israeli prison abuse has failed to break Palestinian prisoners even as abuses intensify, reflecting on Israeli torture, collective punishment, and renewed threats to execute prisoners. "Our hands, legs, and ribs were broken, but our spirits and our will were not broken… The jailer will never defeat us, because we are people of a just cause."

