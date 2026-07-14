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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
8h

This race shows what happens when years of deregulation finally hit the breaking point. Rural Texans are living with the fallout — data centers draining resources, Big Ag choking out small producers, and now the screwworm’s return. Tucker’s populism isn’t abstract; it’s a reaction to a system that stopped protecting the people who feed the state.

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Nevin Oliphant's avatar
Nevin Oliphant
10h

Considering how the Republican Party has decimated working America since the Reagan years, it boggles the mind how any farmer, how any working person that makes an honest living can continue to believe the lies and vote for corruption. Progressive Democrats represent the only chance the children of working America have.

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