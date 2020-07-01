Confederacy Inc.: Donald Trump, Racist Police, and the Whitewashing of History

As cases of Covid-19 skyrocket across the U.S., Trump passionately focuses on defending the legacy of the Confederacy and white supremacist monuments. Native American historian Nick Estes explains the crimes against Indigenous people committed by the four presidents whose faces are carved into Mount Rushmore.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the U.S. as calls to defund the police intensify. University of Iowa historian Simon Balto, author of the new book “Occupied Territory: Policing Black Chicago from Red Summer to Black Power,” lays out the origins of the Chicago Police Department as a moralistic enforcement agency in the late 1800s and its transformation into a militarized terror force deployed to control Black people in Chicago while simultaneously crushing movements for workers rights, tenant rights, and basic human rights.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.