Could Trump Start World War III?

Donald Trump has not started any new wars… yet. But his administration is pouring gasoline on several initiated by his predecessors. This week on Intercepted: US forces are deploying in Syria, as drone strikes expand in Yemen. And Russia and Iran loom over everything. We talk to veteran war correspondents Anand Gopal and Iona Craig. Glenn Greenwald analyzes James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill and exposes a major lie spread about Edward Snowden. Actor William Camp “stars” in the real life story of the spy who became “the Socrates of the NSA.”



