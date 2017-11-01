Criminal Indictments at Home, Secret Wars Abroad

This week on Intercepted: New York Times reporter Charlie Savage and former federal prosecutor Ken White of Popehat break down the recent indictment and plea deal and what it may mean for Trump. Investigative journalist Nick Turse and Kenya scholar Samar Al-Bulushi take us into the world of US militarism in Africa: secret drone bases, US commandos and Washington-backed African forces operating under the guise of the “war on terror.” Musician Roberto Lange of Helado Negro performs.



