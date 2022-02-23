Drop Site News

Cruel and Unusual Punishment: Extreme Heat, Fires, and Floods
Cruel and Unusual Punishment: Extreme Heat, Fires, and Floods

Feb 23, 2022

Smoke-filled cells. Triple-digit temperatures. Chest-deep water. People trapped behind bars when climate disasters strike. This week on Intercepted: Ali Gharib, a senior editor, speaks to his colleagues, reporter Alleen Brown and senior research engineer Akil Harris, about the intersection of climate risks and mass incarceration. For more than a year, Brown and Harris analyzed climate risks to more than 6,500 carceral facilities throughout the U.S. join.theintercept.com/donate/now

