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Niall McLaren's avatar
Niall McLaren
6h

Cuba should offer compensation when the US offers compensation to its dispossessed indigenous people and all the countries it has bombed and throttled in the last 80 years.

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Hillary Colby's avatar
Hillary Colby
5h

With everything the US has done to the people of Cuba, the last thing we need is compensation. We need peace and an end to embargo.

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