Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
2h

Twenty-seven THOUSAND people killed over THREE DAYS? That's far more than one would expect from some horrific earthquake or landslide. Have we become numb to the staggering amount of violence across the planet, and this headline is followed by numerous accounts of murderous regimes destroying life and for....WHAT, again? Maybe that worm in RFK Jr's brain is more common than we know. The banality of evil? I don't know, Hannah. Maybe there be monsters here. 💔😭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John alder's avatar
John alder
1h

I really I could find a island with no war, just music of all types, good food, even some goid games toplay, nobody fighting or killing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture