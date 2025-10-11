Drop Site News

Marsha Carter
2h

A world order and the people of Palestine must coordinate the rebuilding of Gaza.

Separate coalitions for rebuilding community market areas, for creating temporary and permanent housing, for monitoring the promised 600 trucks of food and household supplies and to insure equitable dispersion, for creating safe water supply systems and sewage and daily trash removal, for setting up healthcare and hospitals/clinics, for creating school settings for all ages of children - even if temporary, for creating places of worship, forcreating security patrols...and more.

This seems like an unimaginable task but with the industrious abilities of the Palestinian people and world assistance it will be possible.

George Leone
2h

Gaza’s destruction is not “collateral damage” — it’s the deliberate erasure of a people’s existence. Every broken home and buried life demands justice, not another round of empty political promises. The world cannot claim ignorance anymore.

