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Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
1h

There should be a Constitutional Amendment banning ANYTHING given to Israel. Except free hourly one-way flights from Tel Aviv to The Hague.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
33m

So many of us within the protected world can't even internalize this type of living/ dying experience - despite excellent coverage from Drop Site. The horrorism devouring hope across the region **will spread beyond**, for the simple fact that it is not being confronted by powers capable of deterrence. Killing hope has always been the goal of monsters. Ensuring silence among those who still have hope is a close second. Never be silent.

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