Donald and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Presidency
Donald and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Presidency

May 17, 2017

Donald Trump is spectacularly bad at being president. This week on Intercepted, investigative journalist Marcy Wheeler and The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald analyze the latest insanity emanating from the White House. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tim Weiner and Intercept writer Trevor Aaronson discuss the firing of James Comey and debate his FBI legacy. And Palestinian author and journalist Rula Jebreal explains why President Trump is going to Saudi Arabia and Israel on his first international trip.

