Donald in Wonderland

Ex-CIA analyst Nada Bakos and former FBI agent Clint Watts explain how Trump’s administration could use “alternative intelligence” to justify dangerous military actions. Shane Bauer of Mother Jones breaks down the connections between immigration raids and soaring private prison profits. Plus the world premiere of a song by the Iraqi-Canadian hip hop artist Narcy. We bet you never thought you’d hear Steve Bannon’s name rapped in autotune.



