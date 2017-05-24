Donald Trump and his League of Extraordinary Despots

This week, Donald Trump stood in a sea of tyrants and joined in a bizarre group petting of a glowing white orb. Professor As’ad AbuKhalil dissects Trump’s summit in Saudi Arabia and the role Trump’s friends in the Middle East play in fueling such horrors as the attack on Manchester. The Intercept’s new DC bureau chief, Ryan Grim, and national security reporter Matthew Cole discuss Gen. Michael Flynn and whether anyone in the Trump administration realizes how insane their boss is. And Steve Earle performs live.



