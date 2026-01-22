President Donald Trump officially launches his so-called “Board of Peace,” as his son-in-law Jared Kushner presents a “master plan.” Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath says Rafah border crossing will open for two-way traffic next week. UN warns Gaza food situation remains perilous, documents Gaza’s water crisis and discusses the block of repairs, while UN estimates say Gaza’s population has fallen by more than 10%. The World Health Organization evacuates patients from Gaza, warns thousands are still stranded. Veteran cameraman and CBS News contributor among journalists killed in Gaza airstrike. ICE memo authorizes home entries without judge’s warrant. A Minnesota school district says ICE detained four students, including a 5-year-old. The Trump Administration eyes Cuba after Venezuela ouster. An appeals court lifts limits on ICE actions against Minnesota protesters. DHS launches immigration enforcement operation in Maine. NATO chief avoids public comment on the U.S.’s Greenland threats. Syrian Army reports post-ceasefire deaths in SDF attacks, with reports of a drone strike in Northeast Syria. U.S. begins moving IS prisoners from Syria to Iraq. Famine and new displacement grip South Kordofan. The UN warns fighting is cutting off aid across Sudan. RSF attacks kill Over 100 Civilians in North Darfur. Intel flags expanded UAE Support for Sudan’s RSF, as Saudi red lines emerge. Israel strikes Syria–Lebanon crossings and Hezbollah targets despite ceasefire. Car bomb targets Saudi-Backed militia leader near Aden. Boko Haram attack kills soldiers in Northeast Nigeria. Nigerian Army rescues 62 hostages in northwest offensive.

New from Drop Site: Iranian Academic Warns of U.S. Pursuit of The ‘Libya Model’ for Iran: Dr. Foad Izadi, a professor of American studies and international relations at the University of Tehran, said the United States aims to replicate the Libya model in Iran by fragmenting the country and seizing its oil-rich south. Speaking to Jeremy Scahill on Wednesday, Izadi said the strategy is designed to trigger the country’s broader collapse. The full interview can be accessed here.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Casualty counts in the last 48 hours: Over the past 48 hours, the bodies of 11 Palestinians arrived at a hospital in Gaza, while seven Palestinians were injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 71,562 killed, with 171,379 injured.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 477 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,301, while 713 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Trump officially launches “Board of Peace”: President Donald Trump officially launched his so-called “Board of Peace” at a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. The body was first conceived to oversee the “ceasefire” in Gaza but the draft of the charter does not limit its role to Gaza. In a speech, Trump said it would be “one of the most consequential bodies ever created in the history of the world.” Trump said, “We are going to be very successful in Gaza,” adding that he would ensure Gaza was demilitarized and “beautifully rebuilt.” He falsely claimed that the U.S. “maintained the Gaza ceasefire” and “delivered record levels of humanitarian aid.” Ministers and heads of government from 19 countries took to the stage with Trump for the signing ceremony. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed earlier this week to join the Board of Peace. According to reports in Israeli media, Netanyahu did not travel to Switzerland for the signing ceremony out of fear that he would be arrested for war crimes over the war on Gaza.

Kushner presents a “master plan” for Gaza: President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a member of the “founding executive council” of the Board of Peace, delivered a presentation about the so-called “master plan” for the redevelopment of Gaza. The “number one thing is going to be security—obviously we’re working very closely with the Israelis to figure out a way to de-escalation, and the next phase is working with Hamas on demilitarization,” Kushner said. He showed a map of the Gaza Strip divided into “residential” and “coastal tourism mixed” zones, complete with renderings of high-rise coastal towers. One of the presentation slides included Arabic script written incorrectly in reverse, from left to right, and with disconnected letters.

Rafah crossing said to reopen next week: Ali Shaath, the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a committee of Palestinian technocrats operating under Trump’s Board of Peace, said in a video address at the ceremony in Davos that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen next week for two-way travel for the first time since May 2024. Shaath described Rafah as “a lifeline and symbol of opportunity” and added that “Opening Rafah signals Gaza is no longer closed to the future or to the world.”

Six countries decline invitation to the ‘Board of Peace’ ahead of Davos signing: France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and Slovenia have confirmed they will not join President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, as invitations went out to more than 50 leaders and U.S. officials say roughly 25 countries have confirmed participation. Russia and the Vatican said they are reviewing invitations. Trump nevertheless claimed widespread interest in the board, telling reporters “everybody wants to be on it.”

More countries move to join “Board of Peace”: In a statement Wednesday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates formally announced their decision to join the Board of Peace. The joint statement said the participating countries will complete their own domestic legal procedures to formalize membership. Egypt, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates were already reported as having joined. Azerbaijan said on Wednesday that it had also accepted an invitation to join.

UN warns Gaza food situation remains perilous: The United Nations said its food aid partners have reached 860,000 people so far this month through 50 distribution points, providing about 1.6 million hot meals daily across Gaza, but warned the situation remains “perilously fragile.” According to the latest data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, about 1.6 million people—roughly 77% of Gaza’s population—still face acute food insecurity, including around 100,000 experiencing catastrophic hunger. The UN said more than 570,000 people remain at emergency levels of food insecurity, while over 100,000 children under five are projected to suffer acute malnutrition through mid-2026.

UN documents Gaza’s water crisis, discusses the block of repairs: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 70% of Gaza City’s water production is disrupted due to damage to the Mekorot supply line, with repairs stalled because Israel has barred the required steel pipes, marking them as “dual use.” A separate request to repair the critical Safa well was also denied on Sunday. OCHA warned that without access to these supplies, Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents will not have access to clean water.

UN estimates Gaza population has fallen by more than 10%: The United Nations says about 1.3 million people remain displaced across 970 sites in Gaza, mainly in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, while Gaza’s population has declined from roughly 2.3–2.4 million before October 7, 2023 to about 2.13 million as of January 2026, citing revised estimates from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. That drop of around 254,000 people—about 10.6%—comes alongside a reported collapse in life expectancy from 74 to 35 years. The UN and PCBS caution that the true population remains unclear, noting revised figures are based on older census data and that some 11,000 people are officially missing, with external models suggesting far higher numbers.

WHO evacuates patients from Gaza, warns thousands still stranded: The World Health Organization said it facilitated the evacuation of 21 patients and their companions from Gaza to Jordan on Monday, while more than 18,000 patients—about 4,000 of them children—still require medical evacuation. WHO urged additional states to accept patients and called on Israel to reopen evacuation routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Veteran cameraman among journalists killed in Gaza airstrike: One of the three journalists killed in an Israeli airstrike on a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle in central Gaza was Abed Shaat, a 30-year-old freelance cameraman who worked with CBS News and AFP. The other journalists killed were Mohammed Salah Qashta and Anas Ghneim. The strike occurred as the journalists were documenting preparations by the Egyptian Committee—an Egyptian government humanitarian initiative—to open what has been described as the largest displacement camp in Gaza, in the central Netzarim area. Footage from the aftermath of the strike makes it clear that the vehicle belonged to the Committee, with its logo still visible. Relief committee members described the attack as criminal and said decisions about any formal action would be left to Egyptian authorities.