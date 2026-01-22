Trump officially launches "Board of Peace"; Rafah crossing said to reopen next week; ICE memo authorizes home entries without judge’s warrant
Drop Site Daily: January 22, 2026
President Donald Trump officially launches his so-called “Board of Peace,” as his son-in-law Jared Kushner presents a “master plan.” Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath says Rafah border crossing will open for two-way traffic next week. UN warns Gaza food situation remains perilous, documents Gaza’s water crisis and discusses the block of repairs, while UN estimates say Gaza’s population has fallen by more than 10%. The World Health Organization evacuates patients from Gaza, warns thousands are still stranded. Veteran cameraman and CBS News contributor among journalists killed in Gaza airstrike. ICE memo authorizes home entries without judge’s warrant. A Minnesota school district says ICE detained four students, including a 5-year-old. The Trump Administration eyes Cuba after Venezuela ouster. An appeals court lifts limits on ICE actions against Minnesota protesters. DHS launches immigration enforcement operation in Maine. NATO chief avoids public comment on the U.S.’s Greenland threats. Syrian Army reports post-ceasefire deaths in SDF attacks, with reports of a drone strike in Northeast Syria. U.S. begins moving IS prisoners from Syria to Iraq. Famine and new displacement grip South Kordofan. The UN warns fighting is cutting off aid across Sudan. RSF attacks kill Over 100 Civilians in North Darfur. Intel flags expanded UAE Support for Sudan’s RSF, as Saudi red lines emerge. Israel strikes Syria–Lebanon crossings and Hezbollah targets despite ceasefire. Car bomb targets Saudi-Backed militia leader near Aden. Boko Haram attack kills soldiers in Northeast Nigeria. Nigerian Army rescues 62 hostages in northwest offensive.
New from Drop Site: Iranian Academic Warns of U.S. Pursuit of The ‘Libya Model’ for Iran: Dr. Foad Izadi, a professor of American studies and international relations at the University of Tehran, said the United States aims to replicate the Libya model in Iran by fragmenting the country and seizing its oil-rich south. Speaking to Jeremy Scahill on Wednesday, Izadi said the strategy is designed to trigger the country’s broader collapse. The full interview can be accessed here.
The Gaza Genocide, West Bank, and Israel
Casualty counts in the last 48 hours: Over the past 48 hours, the bodies of 11 Palestinians arrived at a hospital in Gaza, while seven Palestinians were injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 71,562 killed, with 171,379 injured.
Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 477 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,301, while 713 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.
Trump officially launches “Board of Peace”: President Donald Trump officially launched his so-called “Board of Peace” at a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday. The body was first conceived to oversee the “ceasefire” in Gaza but the draft of the charter does not limit its role to Gaza. In a speech, Trump said it would be “one of the most consequential bodies ever created in the history of the world.” Trump said, “We are going to be very successful in Gaza,” adding that he would ensure Gaza was demilitarized and “beautifully rebuilt.” He falsely claimed that the U.S. “maintained the Gaza ceasefire” and “delivered record levels of humanitarian aid.” Ministers and heads of government from 19 countries took to the stage with Trump for the signing ceremony. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed earlier this week to join the Board of Peace. According to reports in Israeli media, Netanyahu did not travel to Switzerland for the signing ceremony out of fear that he would be arrested for war crimes over the war on Gaza.
Kushner presents a “master plan” for Gaza: President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a member of the “founding executive council” of the Board of Peace, delivered a presentation about the so-called “master plan” for the redevelopment of Gaza. The “number one thing is going to be security—obviously we’re working very closely with the Israelis to figure out a way to de-escalation, and the next phase is working with Hamas on demilitarization,” Kushner said. He showed a map of the Gaza Strip divided into “residential” and “coastal tourism mixed” zones, complete with renderings of high-rise coastal towers. One of the presentation slides included Arabic script written incorrectly in reverse, from left to right, and with disconnected letters.
Rafah crossing said to reopen next week: Ali Shaath, the head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a committee of Palestinian technocrats operating under Trump’s Board of Peace, said in a video address at the ceremony in Davos that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen next week for two-way travel for the first time since May 2024. Shaath described Rafah as “a lifeline and symbol of opportunity” and added that “Opening Rafah signals Gaza is no longer closed to the future or to the world.”
Six countries decline invitation to the ‘Board of Peace’ ahead of Davos signing: France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and Slovenia have confirmed they will not join President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, as invitations went out to more than 50 leaders and U.S. officials say roughly 25 countries have confirmed participation. Russia and the Vatican said they are reviewing invitations. Trump nevertheless claimed widespread interest in the board, telling reporters “everybody wants to be on it.”
More countries move to join “Board of Peace”: In a statement Wednesday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates formally announced their decision to join the Board of Peace. The joint statement said the participating countries will complete their own domestic legal procedures to formalize membership. Egypt, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates were already reported as having joined. Azerbaijan said on Wednesday that it had also accepted an invitation to join.
UN warns Gaza food situation remains perilous: The United Nations said its food aid partners have reached 860,000 people so far this month through 50 distribution points, providing about 1.6 million hot meals daily across Gaza, but warned the situation remains “perilously fragile.” According to the latest data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, about 1.6 million people—roughly 77% of Gaza’s population—still face acute food insecurity, including around 100,000 experiencing catastrophic hunger. The UN said more than 570,000 people remain at emergency levels of food insecurity, while over 100,000 children under five are projected to suffer acute malnutrition through mid-2026.
UN documents Gaza’s water crisis, discusses the block of repairs: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 70% of Gaza City’s water production is disrupted due to damage to the Mekorot supply line, with repairs stalled because Israel has barred the required steel pipes, marking them as “dual use.” A separate request to repair the critical Safa well was also denied on Sunday. OCHA warned that without access to these supplies, Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents will not have access to clean water.
UN estimates Gaza population has fallen by more than 10%: The United Nations says about 1.3 million people remain displaced across 970 sites in Gaza, mainly in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, while Gaza’s population has declined from roughly 2.3–2.4 million before October 7, 2023 to about 2.13 million as of January 2026, citing revised estimates from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. That drop of around 254,000 people—about 10.6%—comes alongside a reported collapse in life expectancy from 74 to 35 years. The UN and PCBS caution that the true population remains unclear, noting revised figures are based on older census data and that some 11,000 people are officially missing, with external models suggesting far higher numbers.
WHO evacuates patients from Gaza, warns thousands still stranded: The World Health Organization said it facilitated the evacuation of 21 patients and their companions from Gaza to Jordan on Monday, while more than 18,000 patients—about 4,000 of them children—still require medical evacuation. WHO urged additional states to accept patients and called on Israel to reopen evacuation routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Veteran cameraman among journalists killed in Gaza airstrike: One of the three journalists killed in an Israeli airstrike on a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle in central Gaza was Abed Shaat, a 30-year-old freelance cameraman who worked with CBS News and AFP. The other journalists killed were Mohammed Salah Qashta and Anas Ghneim. The strike occurred as the journalists were documenting preparations by the Egyptian Committee—an Egyptian government humanitarian initiative—to open what has been described as the largest displacement camp in Gaza, in the central Netzarim area. Footage from the aftermath of the strike makes it clear that the vehicle belonged to the Committee, with its logo still visible. Relief committee members described the attack as criminal and said decisions about any formal action would be left to Egyptian authorities.
Trump threatens Hamas at Davos: Speaking at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump said, “we will know in the coming days whether Hamas is willing to disarm or not,” adding that “If not, we will blow them up.” Hamas has said that the group will not unilaterally abandon armed struggle, though it has signaled openness to discussing limits on “heavy weapons.” Hamas has also said it would consider transferring weapons to a unified Palestinian authority as part of a broader political agreement.
U.S. News
ICE memo authorizes home entries without judge’s warrant: An internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorizes officers to forcibly enter homes using only an administrative warrant—not one authorized by a judge—to arrest people with final orders of removal, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The memo, signed by ICE’s acting director, has not yet been circulated widely within the agency but is reportedly being used to train new officers.
Trump Administration eyes Cuba after Venezuela ouster: Emboldened by the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro, the Trump administration is seeking Cuban government insiders willing to cut a deal to push out Cuba’s Communist leadership, according to the Wall Street Journal. U.S. officials see the Venezuela operation as both a blueprint for future action and implicit threat to its adversaries, and it has tightened pressure on Cuba through oil restrictions and by targeting its overseas medical missions. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has sworn against making concessions, warning his U.S. counterparts that there will be no Cuban capitulation under U.S. coercion.
Minnesota school district says ICE detained four students, including a 5-year-old: The Columbia Heights Public Schools district in Minnesota said federal immigration agents have detained four of its students in separate incidents over the past two weeks, including a 5-year-old boy whom officials say was used as “bait” to draw family members out of their home. Superintendent Zena Stenvik said masked agents apprehended the child despite his family having an active asylum case, fueling fear across the community and contributing to soaring absenteeism in the district. District leaders said ICE activity near schools has shaken students, families, and staff, with several districts in the Minneapolis-St.Paul area reporting that between 20 and 40 percent of students are staying home.
Appeals court lifts limits on ICE actions against Minnesota protesters: A federal appeals court temporarily lifted a Minnesota judge’s injunction that had barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting or pepper-spraying peaceful protesters. The ruling allows ICE to resume enforcement tactics that the lower court said had a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, with Vice President JD Vance preparing to visit Minneapolis amid escalating protests over ICE raids and the agency’s murder of Renee Good. State officials, including Governor Tim Walz, have condemned the federal deployment as unconstitutional.
DHS launches immigration enforcement operation in Maine: The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that a new immigration enforcement operation, dubbed “Catch of the Day,” is underway in Maine, saying DHS “arrested illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child,” without disclosing arrest numbers. Reports of heightened ICE activity in Portland and Lewiston increased fear among immigrant families, which led to two school lockouts in the Portland area, a significant spike in calls to an Immigrant Rights group’s hotline, as well as residents volunteering to do grocery runs and school dropoffs for immigrant families. Though Governor Janet Mills said the state police would coordinate as needed with federal authorities, she also emphasized the limits of this cooperation. “I want any federal agents—and the president of the United States—to know what this state stands for. We stand for the rule of law. We oppose violence. We stand for peaceful protest.”
NATO chief avoids public comment on U.S.’s Greenland threats: NATO head Mark Rutte declined to comment on U.S. threats to take Greenland, arguing that public remarks would undermine de-escalation. “When there’s tension… [we] shouldn’t comment on that in public… As soon as I do, I cannot basically defuse the tension and de-escalate,” Rutte said, responding to a question about the issue. When a reporter noted that private comments can still become public, Rutte maintained that restraint remained necessary to manage the situation.
NYC Comptroller Pushes Israeli Bonds, as Mamdani pushes back: A major Israeli international bond sale in early January showed Israel was able to borrow at rates close to prewar levels, despite soaring military spending, mounting debt, and its more than two-year war on Gaza. City Comptroller Mark Levine advocated for New York City pension funds to resume bond purchases financing the Israeli government, according to the Financial Times. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded in a press conference to Comptroller Mark Levine’s comments, saying “I don’t think we should purchase Israel bonds.” Listen to Mamdani’s full response here.
Syria
Syrian Army reports post-ceasefire deaths in SDF attacks, as a drone strike hits northeast Syria: Syria’s Defense Ministry said 11 soldiers were killed and more than 25 were wounded in attacks attributed to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces after a four-day ceasefire was announced, according to Reuters. Syria’s government said a drone strike it blamed on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces killed seven soldiers on Wednesday, an allegation the SDF denied, according to Reuters. Both sides have accused the other of violating the fragile four-day ceasefire meant to pave the way for SDF integration into the state. The drone strike comes as government forces amass outside the last major SDF-held cities, Hasakah and Qamishli, as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the U.S. press the SDF to disarm.
U.S. begins moving IS Prisoners from Syria to Iraq: The U.S. said it launched an operation to transfer up to 7,000 Islamic State prisoners from Syria to Iraq, beginning with 150 detainees, according to Al Monitor. The move comes as Damascus expands control over Kurdish-held territory in the country’s northeast and has entered the Al-Hol camp, home to tens of thousands of suspected IS relatives. The U.S. operation aims to “help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities,” according to a statement from US Central Command.
Sudan
Famine and new displacement grip South Kordofan: “Some people would not eat for four or five days. They did not eat,” a woman displaced from Kadugli told the Norwegian Refugee Council, as conflict continues to drive displacement across Sudan’s South Kordofan region. The International Organization for Migration estimates nearly 3,000 people were newly displaced between Jan. 15–19 from Kadugli and Dilling, with some fleeing toward White Nile State. Both cities remain under siege, with famine conditions confirmed in Kadugli and extreme food insecurity gripping Dilling.
UN warns fighting is cutting off aid across Sudan: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said escalating fighting has cut off thousands of civilians from access to aid, with at least 2,000 families trapped in parts of North Darfur and continued displacement from South Kordofan. Aid agencies say they are scaling up assistance but warn that funding gaps persist. $2.9 billion in aid would be necessary to reach the more than 20 million people in the country who lack access to water, sanitation, and hygiene resources.
RSF attacks kill over 100 civilians in North Darfur: More than 100 civilians were killed after ground assaults and intensive drone strikes hit multiple villages in North Darfur’s Al-Tina locality, triggering mass displacement toward the Sudan–Chad border, according to Ayin Network. Local responders said attacks by the Rapid Support Forces burned villages including Qadir, Jir Jira, Hajo, Mastoura, and Khazan Basu, forcing about 18,000 people to shelter in the open near the border. Researchers warn that RSF drones and heavy weapons have been used against densely populated civilian areas since late December.
Intel flags expanded UAE support for Sudan’s RSF, Saudi red lines emerge: Intelligence assessments from several countries indicate the United Arab Emirates has increased backing for Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, with support expected to reach unprecedented levels following the recent unrest in Yemen, according to new reporting from Eiad Husham. The report says relations between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed are “beyond repair,” while Saudi Arabia has set red lines with Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, conditioning any Saudi-backed arming of the SAF on avoiding revenge attacks or mass bloodshed.
Other International News
Israel strikes Syria–Lebanon crossings and Hezbollah targets: The Israeli military said it struck four crossings along the Syria–Lebanon border that it claims were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons, part of a wider campaign against “Hezbollah targets” in the country’s South. Lebanese authorities reported two deaths as a result of Israeli airstrikes and raids on Wednesday, with at least 19 wounded in Qanarit, and multiple injuries to journalists. The Lebanese army accused Israel of violating its sovereignty and undermining its ongoing efforts to disarm Hezbollah.
Car bomb targets Saudi-Backed militia leader near Aden: A car bomb killed three people north of Aden in southern Yemen during an apparent attempt to assassinate Hamdy Shoukry, a senior leader in the Giants Brigades, who survived the attack, witnesses and security officials said. Four people traveling in Shoukry’s motorcade were injured, and at least three bodies were taken to a local hospital, according to the AP. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Giants Brigades, which Shoukry oversees, has worked alongside Saudi-backed forces to regain territory for the Yemeni government in the south.
Boko Haram attack kills soldiers in Northeast Nigeria: At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed and about 50 were wounded when Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military formation in Borno State’s Timbuktu Triangle, a long-standing militant stronghold, according to Reuters. The militants arrived on motorcycles and in armored vehicles, breaching defenses during a heavy gun battle with government forces. The Nigerian military has since withdrawn its forces from the area to a base in Damboa, with casualties transported to Maiduguri.
Nigerian Army rescues 62 hostages in northwest offensive: Nigerian troops rescued 62 hostages and killed two militants in separate operations across Kebbi State and Zamfara State, as part of an intensified campaign against armed groups behind mass kidnappings in the area, the Nigerian Army said. The rescues followed raids on bandit hideouts and ambushes near the Kebbi–Sokoto border. The country’s northwest has seen a sharp rise in abductions, with armed groups increasingly targeting villages, schools, and places of worship.
