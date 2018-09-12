Donald Trump, the Democrats and the Illusion of American Greatness

Constitutional law professor Zephyr Teachout is running to be the New York Attorney General, and has vowed to put Trump and his organization in her legal sights if she wins. She talks about why she believes Trump may have violated the emoluments clause and her plan to undermine his potential pardons.

Socialist academic Dr. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor talks about socialism, capitalism and what real resistance looks like in Trump’s America.

On the 17th anniversary of 9/11, the longest continuous U.S. war in history continues in Afghanistan. Rep. Barbara Lee tells the story of her historic lone vote against the Authorization for the Use of Military Force, and the harassment and death threats she received after her speech on September 14, 2001.

We speak with Nathan Robinson, the editor of Current Affairs magazine, and Intercept senior politics editor Briahna Joy Gray about the state of left politics, the midterm elections and the reappearance of Barack Obama.

