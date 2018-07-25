Drop Site News

Intercepted
Double Negative
0:00
-1:30:20

Double Negative

Jul 25, 2018

Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen analyzes the fallout from the Trump-Putin summit, what Putin actually wants from Trump, and the indictment of 12 Russian GRU officers. The Intercept’s Micah Lee offers a technical analysis of the indictment of Russian intelligence operatives. NYU professor Nikhil Pal Singh talks about the ahistorical analogies used to describe Trump and l’affaire Russia. Experimental electronic musician Oneohtrix Point Never discusses his Russian roots, Steve Bannon's favorite book, and the inspiration for his cinematically dystopic album, "Age Of."

