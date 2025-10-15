Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
10h

Sisi trades on Gaza’s suffering to polish his image while imprisoning those who dare to care. Hypocrisy dressed up as diplomacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Haynes Miller's avatar
Haynes Miller
10h

Among Sisi's political prisoners is Seif Fateen, chemical engineer and MIT Phd, since November 14, 2018. https://humanrightscommission.house.gov/DFP/Countries/Egypt/Seif-Fateen . His crime: acting as assistant to the minister of higher education under Morsi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture