Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. David Bartram's avatar
J. David Bartram
3h

I am so grateful to have this daily source of news!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
4h

The fact that Antifa is not an organization, will only make it easier for the fake prosecutors, empowered by that fake government, to charge supposed-members.

What a shit-hole country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture