Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
X K's avatar
X K
25m

That there is anything remaining of the Gaza health system to collapse is amazing in itself. Meanwhile, there's been little reporting on the "life goes on as usual" Israeli health care system, except for very infrequent mention of IDF personnel being treated for short-, long-term, and permanent injuries and disabilities.

A similar amount of coverage on those being treated for PTSD, those refusing redeployment, number of suicides. What's the extent of each? Of course Israel doesn't want any of that known. But it raises a further question: what, if any, is the increase in those seeking psychiatric treatment for their witness of or participation in war crimes, crimes against humanity, other depravities and dehumanizations that the IDF takes pride in? Big increases in those numbers, or scarcely any - after all, they do celebrate the shooting of children and pregnant Palestinians - indicative of the utter soullessness of these beings, after all, can't call 'em people?

My bet is the latter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture