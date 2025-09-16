At least 62 Palestinians killed since dawn, as Israel launches its ground invasion and occupation of Gaza City. A UN commission declares that Israeli forces are committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and delivered its evidence. Arab and Muslim leaders have gathered in Doha and condemned Israel’s attack on Qatar and the genocide in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts a new standard that allows for itself and “any country” to “defend itself beyond its borders” in an attempt to defend Israel’s unprecedented attack on Qatar before the international community. More than 60 people are fired, suspended, or disciplined for speech in the fallout from the Charlie Kirk murder. TikTok will have its ownership transferred to an American company, according to accounts of a meeting between American and Chinese officials. The U.S. strikes another Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean. Spain looks to sever ties with Israel. Rebel activity in Mali leaves 40 fuel tankers destroyed, and a cholera outbreak worsens in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The UN Inquiry Commission on September 16, 2025 declared that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza and held top Israeli officials responsible for incitement. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The Genocide in Gaza

"Gaza is burning," Israel’s defense minister said, as the military launched the main part of its ground operation to seize and take control of Gaza City. The large-scale operation comprises three divisions of both regular and reserve forces, an army spokesperson said. Israel attacked over 850 targets in Gaza City over the past week, the spokesperson added, "preparing the battlefield conditions for the entry of forces."

At least 68 people have been killed by heavy Israeli bombardment across Gaza since dawn, including 20 in the bombing of the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City alone, according to Al Jazeera. Journalist Hani Mahmoud says that “we are witnessing a systematic, unfolding terror inflicted on this population,” in a report from the ground.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports at least 59 Palestinians killed and 386 injured in the past 24 hours. 112 Palestinians were injured while seeking aid. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 64,964 killed, with 165,312 injured.

Three more deaths, including one child, were recorded over the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total since the start of the war to 428, including 146 children.

After nearly two years of Israel’s onslaught in Gaza, a new report by the United Nations commission of inquiry has concluded “that the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.” The new report holds Israeli leaders responsible, citing evidence of “genocidal intent,” including statements from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and President Isaac Herzog, as well as the pattern of conduct of Israeli forces during its campaign. The UN report called on Israel to implement a “complete permanent” ceasefire, allow unhindered access to Gaza by all UN groups, end its “policy” of starvation, and end the U.S- and Israeli-backed GHF aid distribution system, while calling for Israel to grant access to the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, to continue its investigations.

On Monday, Gaza City experienced a series of attacks across multiple neighborhoods, including Al-Rimal, Sheikh Radwan, Karama, Tel Al-Hawa, Al-Yarmouk, and Al-Daraj, resulting in numerous civilian casualties and the destruction of homes, schools, mosques, and apartment buildings. Heavy artillery, airstrikes, and a suicide drone strike were used throughout the day, with major damage reported to Al-Ghafri Tower, Al-Mushtal Hotel, and several family homes. Read more from Drop Site’s Abdel Qader Sabbah reporting from Gaza City.

In the past week, seven children died at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, journalist Abdallah Alattar reports. The deaths, including premature infants in incubators, were linked to power outages, maternal malnutrition, and the ongoing impacts of war. One infant died after a delayed delivery caused by the killing of the attending doctor.

Eman Mohammed Fouad Al-Hasri, a 22-year-old senior nursing student at the Islamic University of Gaza, was trapped under the rubble when her family home in Al-Shati refugee camp was bombed on Sept. 9. She survived under the rubble for nearly 11 hours before rescuers could reach her, and later died of her injuries. The attack also killed her three brothers and nearly 30 relatives and neighbors. Friends remember Eman for her dream of graduating and serving Gaza’s patients, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

The UN condemned Israel’s weekend escalation in Gaza City, warning of its “appalling impact” on civilians already facing famine. UNRWA said 10 of its buildings, including schools and clinics, were struck in four days, displacing nearly 70,000 people south. OCHA said health services are collapsing and Israel blocked most planned aid missions, renewing calls for safe, unimpeded relief access.

West Bank

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a raid on Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank. The bodies of the men were withheld by Israeli authorities.

Israel’s Attack on Qatar and Ceasefire Negotiations

Axios reports on a dispute over whether Israel warned Washington before striking Hamas leaders in Qatar. Israeli officials insist Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump about the attack nearly an hour before missiles hit, saying Trump could have stopped it; the White House claims Trump was only told once jets were already in the air. A U.S. official dismissed the Israeli version, calling it “false accusations” and urging the sources to “smarten up.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that every country has the right to “defend itself beyond its borders,” signaling potential future strikes in Qatar or any nation where Hamas leaders are present. His comments come days after the White House said Trump had assured Qatar such attacks would not recur, as leaders at the Arab-Islamic summit consider a joint security alliance to deter further Israeli strikes.

​​Gulf leaders meeting in Doha pledged to activate the GCC’s joint defense pact, following Israel’s September 9 strike on Qatar, treating an attack on one member as an attack on all. Qatari officials said consultations are already under way among GCC military bodies to strengthen deterrent capabilities, with the bloc’s Unified Military Command set to meet in Doha soon. Leaders denounced the strike as “treacherous and cowardly” and vowed concrete steps to safeguard the security and sovereignty of all six member states.

U.S. News

Trump officials are using the killing of Charlie Kirk to push a crackdown on liberals, the left, and free speech, despite a lack of evidence definitively linking the suspect to any group or ideology. Vice President JD Vance and adviser Stephen Miller appeared on Kirk’s podcast to frame the attack as part of a “domestic terror movement.”

The Department of Justice has quietly removed a study from the National Institute of Justice showing that far-right extremists have carried out far more deadly attacks than the far-left or Islamist extremists, with 227 incidents claiming over 520 lives since 1990, according to a scoop by Jason Paladino. The paper, titled “What NIJ Research Tells Us About Domestic Terrorism,” was scrubbed from the NIJ website within the last day but remains archived. Its removal comes amid a broader MAGA push to amplify fears of left-wing violence.

Sludge reports that SKDK, a Democratic PR firm with ties to Biden advisers and Sen. Chuck Schumer, has signed a $600K contract with Israel’s Foreign Ministry. The plan, filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, involves a “bot-based program” to amplify pro-Israel content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, likely using automation. SKDK will also train Israeli spokespeople, test influencer campaigns, and lobby major outlets for favorable coverage. Parent company Stagwell, founded by Likud ally Mark Penn, is deploying GOP affiliate Targeted Victory to support Israel’s messaging. The same firm was hired by the MoFA to do focus groups and polling recently exposed by Drop Site.

President Trump took to Truth Social early Wednesday to weigh in on a wide range of issues. He demanded larger, immediate rate cuts from the Fed, hinted at a U.S.–China deal to save TikTok, and proposed replacing quarterly corporate earnings reports with twice-yearly disclosures. He also attacked New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as the “‘Liddle’ Communist” following Gov. Hochul’s endorsement, and he criticized the NFL’s new kickoff rules as “sissy football.”

A verified list shows that more than 60 people are facing firings, suspensions, or investigations over comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The confirmed cases of disciplinary censure span schools, universities, airlines, tech firms, media outlets, and public agencies, with over half involving educators. This wave is fueled by coordinated doxxing from notable right-wing accounts, including Libs of Tik Tok.

The U.S. and China said they have reached the framework for a deal to shift TikTok to U.S.-controlled ownership, with final confirmation expected in a Friday call between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping. The agreement, struck after talks in Madrid, could extend a looming September 17 deadline and preserve elements of the app valued by Beijing while addressing Washington’s security concerns. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the deal prioritizes U.S. national security, while Chinese officials called U.S. restrictions “unilateral bullying.” Any arrangement will likely need approval from Congress, which mandated TikTok’s divestiture last year over fears of Chinese access to U.S. user data.

International News

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it will launch airstrikes on Yemen's port of Hodeidah, which is the main entry point for humanitarian aid to the country. The announcement came as hundreds attended funeral services for dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a last week, including as many as 32 journalists, according to a statement by a Yemeni military official online.

Spain has canceled a €700M arms deal with Israel’s Elbit Systems for 12 rocket launchers, after already suspending a €287M missile contract. Officials say Madrid is moving to phase out Israeli weapons entirely, citing Gaza war concerns. The decision comes as Spain rolls out wider sanctions, including an arms embargo, transport bans, and new Gaza aid; the Spanish PM called earlier in the day for Israel to be banned from all international sporting contests as well. The University of Valencia’s student union also reached an agreement with the university administration to sever all ties with Israel.

President Trump said Monday that the U.S. military struck a Venezuelan vessel he described as belonging to a drug cartel, killing three men in international waters. He posted video of the attack online, claiming the ship carried cocaine and fentanyl, though no evidence was shown. The strike follows a similar operation earlier this month that killed 11 and has fueled tensions with Caracas, which accuses Washington of targeting fishing boats. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro vowed to defend the country, warning the U.S. campaign risks escalating into broader conflict.

​​From his cell in Adiala Jail, former Prime Minister Imran Khan praised a report by Drop Site News on the suppressed Commonwealth report on Pakistan’s 2024 elections, calling it proof of a stolen mandate. He accused top election official Sikandar Sultan Raja of fraud and suggested such acts warrant treason charges, Khan called for mass resignations and a large rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resist what he called “the dark night” of military rule.

A U.S. delegation met September 13 in Kabul, Afghanistan, with Taliban deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to discuss detainee exchanges. The U.S. group was led by Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler, and joined by former envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Both sides agreed to continue talks until a deal is reached. Baradar urges sanctions relief and investment in mining, transport, and agriculture, stressing the 2020 Doha Agreement as the basis for normalization. U.S. officials avoided confirming details or timelines on releasing detainees, and did not publicly address Taliban restrictions on women’s rights.

At least 25 people have died in Darfur over the past 48 hours, as Sudan’s cholera outbreak intensifies, bringing the death toll to around 545 with more than 11,700 cases reported. Tawila, west of El Fasher, has been hardest hit, with over 5,400 infections and at least 78 deaths. Aid groups warn the crisis is worsening amid shortages of medicine, flooding, and ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF, whose siege of El Fasher has blocked humanitarian access. Local officials describe the situation as a “forgotten humanitarian disaster.”

Pakistan's military said it killed 31 militants in overnight raids on hideouts in Bannu and Laki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghanistan border, days after clashes that left 45 insurgents and 19 soldiers dead. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which has escalated attacks in recent years, responded with an unexpected offer of direct talks, saying it wants to address the “root causes” of two decades of conflict. No government response has been issued, but the proposal recalls collapsed 2022 negotiations in Kabul. The TTP, allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, is believed to operate from sanctuaries across the border, while Pakistan continues to accuse India of supporting the group—charges that India denies.

At least 40 fuel tankers were destroyed in western Mali when militants attacked a convoy of more than 100 vehicles on the Kayes–Bamako road, officials said Monday. The al-Qaeda-linked group JNIM claimed responsibility, saying it had declared a blockade on fuel imports to the country. Mali’s army confirmed the ambush, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and saying troops responded “vigorously.”

