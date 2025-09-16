Drop Site News

George Leone
4h

This article lays bare the scale and intent of a campaign that can no longer be framed as mere warfare. The UN’s findings of genocidal intent are not just legal assessments—they are moral indictments. The death toll, the starvation, the targeting of medical infrastructure and children, all point to a deliberate strategy of annihilation. Eman Al-Hasri’s story is not an isolated tragedy—it’s emblematic of a generation being buried under rubble and silence. The international community must move beyond statements and toward accountability. Ceasefire is not a solution—it’s the bare minimum. Justice demands more.

Nancy
2hEdited

Thank you for your comprehensive coverage.

My comment is limited to the U.N. Commission’s report of genocide. Earlier today, I listened to an interview of two of its authors, Navi Pillay from South Africa and Chris Sidoti of Australia. Afterward, I read the NYT’s coverage of the report. The NYT’s article failed to mention at all the “pattern” (the Commissioners’ word) of “sexual violence” and “humiliation” perpetrated by Israelis against Palestinian prisoners documented in the U.N. report. On the other hand, the NYT stated in its article that the U.N. report “said that some of the (Israeli) hostages since (October 7) had been subjected to rape and sexual torture in Gaza.” That claim directly conflicts with a statement by Commissioner Sidoti in today’s interview, in which he said that the Commission “could not establish either way whether there had been rape” of Israelis by Hamas because, as Commissioner Pillay pointed out, Israel had “blocked” the Commission’s investigation of alleged rapes and Israel’s forensic evidence was “poor.” (Commissioner Pillay did say the Commission had found evidence of “sexual violence” by Hamas against some Israelis, but she distinguished that from rape).

These conflicts between the Commissioners’ statements in the interview and the NYT’s article in today’s paper, including its complete omission of the Commission’s findings of sexual violence and humiliation perpetrated by Israelis on Palestinians, are further evidence of the NYT’s reliably biased reporting on the topic in favor of Israel. This should be stopped and the paper called out, loudly and repeatedly, by reliable media like Drop Site. The NYT calls itself “the paper of record” and may be the most widely read and influential newspaper in the world.

The msm has contributed to and enabled the genocide with its pro-Israel propaganda over the last (nearly) two years. It has blood on its hands. I think we should make every effort to hold it accountable. I hope Drop Site and other independent news outlets can help in that effort, maybe starting with the NYT.

BTW, my comment on the NYT article and the discrepancies between its coverage and the statements of the U.N. Commissioners has not yet been published. Based on past experience, it won’t be. The NYT’s has censored comments of mine in the past that were critical of its coverage of Gaza and many that were simply critical of Israel. I always made sure my comments were “civil” and “relevant,” the only two criteria purportedly required for publication, thus the comments were censored for content.

