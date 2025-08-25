Drop Site News

Marianna Chambless
11h

What has the world been waiting for? Are we expecting Jesus Christ to come down and save the Palestinians? They have endured humiliation, destruction of their homes, expulsion, an apartheid regime, the confiscation of their land, no food, water or drugs to alleviate the amputation of limbs, no formula for babies, no sanitary napkins for women - how can these things be used by Hamas against Israelis? It is beyond criminal. Now, indeed, do we see the rise of antisemitism, in direct response to the genocide the Israeli government, apparently with the approval of a majority of their citizens, is visiting upon the Palestinians. Pity us all, for we can never go back, and, apparently we lack the courage to go forward in a way that will save the world. I find myself wishing there were a god, for he would see these monsters banished to the depths of hell.

Ron
11h

The Gaza situation is beyond horrible. Why hasn't someone called for a meeting of the UN general assembly to discuss this ongoing tragedy? Gaza doesn't belong to Israel. It is past time for an international, UN peace-keeping force to enter Gaza.

