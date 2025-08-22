Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnaMaria🌸's avatar
AnaMaria🌸
1h

Sad to think that nearly one year after seeing that children and families from Gaza were being starved. The calorie count on food they were ‘given’, consuming was so low purposely done to achieve “Forc3D STARVAT10N… whilst including the constant attacks and slaughter of women and children and elderly and disabled now finally you have a ‘name For’: GENOCIDE.

Over 160,000 children have been injured and slaughtered. More than 2,000,000 million adults have been tortured and slaughtered in Gaza… yet for over 1 year we hace remained silent. And just now the world is becoming comfortable in using the word GENOCIDE to call what 1s a fact is devastating. Please call Congress and Governor to STOP 🛑

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
catfish rushdie's avatar
catfish rushdie
2h

Wow. Two predictable headline items, and one that I never expected to see! Thanks, Drop Site!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture