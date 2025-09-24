Drop Site News

George Leone
The scale of suffering in Gaza is staggering and morally intolerable. The deliberate targeting of hospitals, aid seekers, and children reflects a collapse of humanitarian norms. This is not just a tragedy—it’s a test of global conscience. Recognition of Palestinian statehood must be matched by urgent, coordinated action to stop the killing, protect civilians, and restore dignity. Silence and delay are complicity.

Just some stream-of-consciousness thoughts (really probably more as my own form of catharsis, I guess) that I like to post once in awhile. Feel free to tear them apart. I’ll need to work on the thought a lot more. I’ll think over what I wrote here more, and maybe refine them a lot more, adding some nuance perhaps. But just laying the foundation/groundwork for now, I guess.

Our rulers, here in the U.S., simply do not realize that their constant/non-stop/eternal attempts to distract the populace, all of us, with constant wars and aggression, and the highlighting of tier-2 and tier-3 identity issues (and they’re important issues of course… but not even in the same ballpark of importance as the three or four Master/Tier-1 issues, and they are issues which probably wouldn’t even exist, or would be easily addressed, in a properly functioning system/society) to artificially create turmoil amongst the citizenry (while making sure to marginalize and completely censor talk/attention to the three or four Master Tier-1 issues… NUMERO UNO being the trillions of dollars on killing other humans, members of our species, around the world, huge income/wealth disparity, climate catastrophe… these three things NEVER get discussed in corporate/mainstream media… on purpose) these purposeful distractions will eventually cease to work on us because most people’s daily lives will become so stressful, and in many/most cases untenable, that no amount of the power structure’s (purposeful) distraction by propaganda will have an effect on because… we’ll just be able too walk outside our doors and see it… we’ll all just see, and just speak to your average person, and just realize/understand that almost everyone is doing horribly in this for-profit-over-people-only system (and that we are not doing horribly, individually, because of some deficiency on the part of that individual… but inserted mod the system itself… currently, the system wants all of us to think we are doing horribly, meaning g not enough funds to support ourselves without working 80 hours a week, going bankrupt because of health-related bills, no vacation, all aways stressed out, depressed, on drugs prescribed or not, to “medicate" our way thru life (“America takes drugs in psychic defense" as Iggy Pop sings in his brilliant song “Neon Forest”) , etc, etc.

Now, with that being noted, eventually it won’t matter to our rulers (the power structure), because by that time (and it’s most likely coming A LOT sooner than we all may expect/realize), the power structure will simply re-define what our system was meant to be… saying something like… “"well, I’m sure you can all understand that times are changing and we can no longer be called a democracy”"… and by this time, their method of public/citizenry containment, disciplinary infrastructure, will be fully in place and operational… and they won’t care what we think and the fact that we all finally realize that they had been lying to all of us all along.

I still truly believe that it is impossible for humans to be ok with, to simply accept, living in a societal system that is CONSTANTLY slaughtering other members of its species all throughout the world, by the millions upon millions but then get us all to (really) take seriously and really (not just lip-service, artificially) care about tier-2 and tier-3 issues, like abortion, identity/gender rights, supreme court, drug legalization, etc, etc… you know them all… all important issues but our power structure only promotes them as public issues cynically, and not… because they truly care bout them.

