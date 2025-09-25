Israel strikes 170 targets in Gaza in the past 24 hours, killing dozens. A Yemeni drone hits the Israeli port city of Eilat for the second time in a week; Israel bombs Sana’a. Israel imposes strict terms for West Bank refugee camps as 44,000 displaced Palestinians are allowed to return. Trump unveils a 21-point framework for ending the Gaza war at the UN. A sniper in Dallas opened fire on detainees outside an ICE facility, killing two and critically wounding a third. Italy’s unions threaten a “general strike without notice” on behalf of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Tens of thousands of Sudanese people are falling ill from dengue fever, cholera, and malaria. Operations at several airports in Denmark are disrupted by unauthorized drone incursions. Iran carries out an undeclared test last week of a possible intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the AP.

The Genocide in Gaza

At least 38 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza so far today, according to Al Jazeera. Over the past 24 hours, at least 83 Palestinians were killed and 216 injured, according to Gaza’s ministry of health. Seven Palestinians were killed and 50 injured while seeking aid. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 65,427 killed, with 167,376 injured.

The Israeli military on Thursday said its airforce struck more than 170 targets across Gaza in the past 24 hours and that it was intensifying its operations in Gaza City.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded on Wednesday evening when Israeli forces bombed civilians gathered at Al-Nujoom Stadium in Nuseirat refugee camp, which was sheltering thousands of displaced people. Medical sources reported the victims were mostly women and children, with bodies arriving dismembered at Al-Awda Hospital.

Israel carried out a deadly strike on a residential home north of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza, killing at least 11 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

The Israeli military said a soldier was killed by a Hamas sniper in Gaza City on Tuesday, bringing the Israeli toll in the current Gaza City offensive to two soldiers.

On the one month anniversary of a double-tap Israeli airstrike on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis that killed 22 people, including five journalists, Reuters and the Associated Press have issued a statement demanding Israel explain. Among the journalists killed in the attack were one who worked for AP and two for Reuters. “We renew our demand for a clear account from the Israeli authorities and urge the government to uphold its obligations to ensure press freedom and protection,” the statement from the top editors at Reuters and AP, Alessandra Galloni and Julie Pace, said. “We remain devastated and outraged by their deaths.” It added, “An incident of this gravity requires a prompt and clear explanation, followed by accountability and concrete actions to ensure such attacks are never repeated.”

“There are no longer any means of sustaining life”: Rasha Abou Jalal, a Drop Site contributor, gives her most recent account of her and her family’s forced departure from Gaza City on foot after Israeli airstrikes made the city unlivable. “If the main hospital in Gaza couldn’t provide stitches and gauze to patch up a small injury, how would we manage if one of us was severely wounded?” she said, describing their seven-hour, 15-kilometer trek to Nuseirat. Now living in a tent by the roadside, she added, “Every day, I send my devices to a charging point about 300 meters away, and it takes around six hours to charge them. This greatly hinders my journalistic work.” Read the full story here.

West Bank

Israel has outlined strict conditions for the return of 44,000 Palestinians displaced from Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams camps, including bans on political activity, security screenings, restrictions on UNRWA operations, and full Israeli oversight of infrastructure restoration. The plan also requires reshaping the camps’ layouts, resettling some residents outside the camps, and establishing joint Israeli–Palestinian Authority security centers. Despite the destruction of thousands of homes and permanent military presence, residents say they will return.

Ceasefire Negotiations

Trump unveiled a 21-point U.S. framework for ending the Gaza war at the UN, winning backing from leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, Axios reports. The plan calls for a permanent ceasefire, release of captives, Israeli withdrawal, a post-Hamas governing body, and Arab-funded reconstruction—with Arab leaders stressing no annexation, no occupation, and protection of Al-Aqsa. Trump will meet with Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said at the Concordia global policy summit in New York that he was “hopeful—even confident” of a Gaza ceasefire breakthrough in the coming days, after Trump unveiled a 21-point plan to Arab and Muslim leaders. Axios notes the talks bypass Hamas and Palestinian resistance groups, despite their central role as parties holding Israeli captives.

In a closed-door UN meeting, Trump told eight Arab leaders he would block Israeli annexation of the West Bank, according to reports from Politico, while his team circulated a white paper on postwar governance and security. Arab officials warned annexation could jeopardize the Abraham Accords.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated that there will be “no Palestinian state,” and says the recent wave of recognition at the UN “does not obligate Israel in any way.”

The UN General Assembly

At the UN climate summit in New York, China announced its first ever absolute emissions-reduction target, pledging to cut greenhouse gases by 7–10% below peak levels by 2035 while boosting the share of non-fossil energy to over 30% of its total mix. The plan also calls for wind and solar capacity to reach 3.6 billion kilowatts—more than six times 2020 levels—marking a major step in the country’s clean-energy expansion. In an address to the summit, Beijing framed the move as proof of its leadership on climate issues, while experts noted that the cuts remain modest compared to the deeper reductions needed to keep global warming below 1.5°C.

At the UN, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told journalists and antiwar advocates that Tehran has enacted new transfer-of-power protocols since the recent 12-day war. “If they take me out, five to six steps down the line have been planned for. Iran is not Gaza. Iran is not Lebanon. Iran is not Syria. Iran is different,” he said.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, with First Lady Melania Trump present. Photos released by Syria’s state agency SANA showed the handshake, but no details of their discussions were provided. This was their second meeting this year, after a May encounter in Riyadh.

In a post on X, Netanyahu announced negotiations with Syria are underway, stressing they hinge on Israel’s core interests. He cited the demilitarization of southwestern Syria and guarantees for the safety of Syria’s Druze population as key conditions.

A top U.S. official warned that continued funding for the U.N.-backed security mission in Haiti may not be guaranteed if the Security Council rejects Washington’s plan to restructure and expand it. The Kenya-led mission has struggled with insufficient troops, equipment, and funds, while the U.S. proposal would rename it the Gang Suppression Force and increase deployment to 5,500 personnel. Current U.S. support is set to expire at the end of December, and the mission’s mandate runs out on October 2.

U.S. News

A sniper in Dallas opened fire on detainees outside an ICE field office early this morning, killing two and critically wounding a third before taking his own life. Officials rushed to frame the assault as anti-ICE, with Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem calling it an attack “motivated by hatred for ICE” and FBI Director Kash Patel posting shell casings marked “ANTI ICE.” All the victims were detainees.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is pushing legislation to criminalize publishing the names of ICE agents, targeting Dominick Skinner’s site, ICE List, which collects publicly available information for transparency and accountability. Migrant Insider notes the site does not release private details or addresses.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out on Gaza at an event for her new book in Times Square, condemning Trump for giving Israel “a blank check” and saying, “What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous, and it breaks my heart.” She praised NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for amplifying marginalized voices and urged protesters to “take the temperature down.” Harris also criticized Trump’s suppression of dissent, likening him and his allies to a “communist dictatorship.” During the Democratic National Convention in August 2024 to officially nominate Harris, the Harris campaign did not allow a Palestinian American to speak onstage, denying repeated requests from the Uncommitted National Movement.

Connor Echols at Responsible Statecraft reports that David Milstein, an adviser to U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, has quietly influenced U.S.-Israel policy. Milstein is accused of suppressing critical reporting, scrubbing human rights language, pushing to rename the West Bank “Judea and Samaria,” and even helping oust a senior State Department press officer. Diplomats warn his rise has created a climate where dissent is treated as insubordination.

International News

A Yemeni drone struck Eilat on Wednesday night, injuring at least 23 Israelis, Army Radio confirmed, as Israeli defenses failed to intercept it. The attack hit hotel rooms and nearby facilities, and the Ansarallah movement claimed responsibility in a subsequent statement. The Israeli military bombed the Yemeni capital of Sana’a on Thursday, according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who claimed on X that they had “delivered a powerful strike” on numerous targets, adding, “whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.”

Operations at several airports in Denmark were disrupted by unauthorized drone incursions in the most recent case of drone overflights over critical infrastructure in Europe. Airports in Aalborg were shut for several hours, while reports of drone sightings also took place near Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup air base. Danish officials described the incidents as a “hybrid attack” carried out by a “professional actor” without naming a specific party as responsible. Previous incursions in recent weeks in Poland, Romania, and other NATO member countries have been blamed on spillover from the Russian war in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese people are falling ill from dengue fever, cholera, and malaria as seasonal rains worsen conditions in a country already devastated by nearly 30 months of conflict, the health minister said. Stagnant water from the rainy season and destroyed infrastructure have fueled mosquito breeding, with Omdurman Hospital overwhelmed by patients receiving IV paracetamol for dengue. More than 2,000 cases were reported last week in Khartoum alone, but officials estimate the true number is likely in the tens of thousands. Global aid cuts have left the health system severely underfunded, with $39 million needed to respond to ongoing epidemics while cholera peaks in Darfur, particularly in Tawila, home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

Iran recently carried out an undeclared test last week of a possible intercontinental ballistic missile, according to satellite photos of a launch base reported by Associated Press. The reported test comes amid renewed tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States following a brief war fought this June. Earlier this week, Iranian parliamentarian Mohsen Zanganeh alluded to the deployment of new missiles in an interview with state television, stating that Iran had, “tested one of the country’s most advanced missiles, which until now had not, so to speak, been trialed—and that test was successful.”

In a historic ruling, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a trial in which he is accused of making a “corruption pact” with the regime of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya to receive funding for his 2007 French presidential campaign. The judge handed down a special sentence that means Sarkozy will have to serve a prison term even if he appeals, making him the first former president of France to serve time in prison.

Israel will not face immediate expulsion from the Union of European Football Associations, allowing clubs like Maccabi Tel Aviv to play in European competitions, following pressure from U.S. officials and football leaders, Israel Hayom reports. The Europa League opener will proceed in Greece as scheduled, though UEFA may reconsider amid mounting calls for Israel’s removal.

Rights group ICJP has filed a case in Tirana urging Albanian authorities to arrest Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Kaplan, an Israeli-American reservist and Albania’s chief rabbi, was photographed with Israel’s 98th Division during assaults on Khan Younis that killed civilians and hit hospitals and schools; he admits being “very active” in the military. As an ICC signatory, Albania is obliged to investigate despite Kaplan’s claims of government support.

Global Sumud Flotilla

More than 100 European lawmakers have urged EU leaders to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla after its boats came under drone and explosive attacks near Crete.

Italy’s Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) has threatened a “general strike without notice” if the Global Sumud Flotilla is blocked. USB, one of Italy’s largest independent unions, said Friday protests will begin in Rome’s Piazza dei Cinquecento, part of a “permanent mobilization” across 100 squares nationwide. The union previously led Gaza solidarity strikes on September 22, shutting down ports and transport hubs.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the humanitarian flotilla attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as “gratuitous, dangerous, [and] irresponsible.” Meloni accused the flotilla of using the mission to politically attack the government, warned that union-led strikes could paralyze Italy, and stressed that her administration is quietly coordinating with international partners to ensure aid reaches Gaza safely.

Meloni noted that the Italian Navy was authorized to approach the flotilla to provide rescue if needed. Spain has sent the navy ship Furor to support the Global Sumud Flotilla, with PM Pedro Sánchez condemning Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and demanding safe passage for Spanish citizens. Spain, joined by 17 other countries, warned that any attack on the flotilla will face international legal action.

