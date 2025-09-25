Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Hanoush's avatar
Sara Hanoush
2h

The IOF did not strike “targets”. Hospitals, homes, children, tents etc….are not targets they are war crimes, genocide. Israel committed 170 war crimes -

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

This is not war—it’s annihilation. The numbers are staggering, but it’s the stories that shatter you: children torn apart in stadiums, families walking for hours with no shelter, no medicine, no hope. Journalists silenced, hospitals bombed, aid seekers killed. How can the world watch this unfold and still debate semantics? This is genocide. Every life lost is a universe erased. Every silence from those in power is a betrayal. We must speak, scream, write, and refuse to look away. Gaza bleeds, and our humanity is on trial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture