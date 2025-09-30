At least 45 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera, including at least 18 people seeking humanitarian aid. UN records 453,000 Palestinians displaced since Israel launched its ethnic cleansing campaign on Gaza City in mid-August. The number of daily meals available in northern Gaza has dropped from 170,000 to 50,000 in roughly two weeks, the UN reports. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House and unveils his 20-point “peace plan” calling for complete Palestinian disarmament, foreign control of the Gaza Strip, and a permanent Israeli security presence. The Israeli military stages mass raids in the Jalazone refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. A government shutdown appears more likely after Trump and Senate Democrats fail to reach an agreement in a Monday meeting. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is “not at war,” but it is also “no longer at peace” with Russia. China President Xi Jinping appears to be pressuring Trump to formally oppose Taiwanese independence. Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspends Colombia’s free trade agreement with Israel.

New from Drop Site: “Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Plan: A Rubber Stamp of Legitimacy on Israel’s Subjugation of Palestine” – Jeremy Scahill and Jawa Ahmad dissect President Trump’s new ceasefire plan.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Genocide in Gaza

At least 45 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera. Over the past 24 hours, 42 bodies and 190 injured arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza’s health ministry, while five Palestinians were killed and 56 injured while seeking aid.

The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 66,097 killed, with 168,536 injured. The health ministry reports that total deaths from malnutrition and starvation have reached 453, including 150 children.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling continue across Gaza, hitting high-rises in Al-Rimal, Shati refugee camp, and Tel al-Hawa, while humanitarian access is increasingly restricted, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Monday. Daily meals in northern Gaza have fallen from 170,000 in mid-September to 50,000, and crossings for food aid have been blocked for more than two weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents at risk of disease and starvation. Nearly 6,900 people were displaced north to south yesterday, bringing total displacements since mid-August across the Gaza Strip to 453,000, the majority of them originating from Gaza City.

Israeli forces shot a nurse in the head inside the administration building of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, according to news reports. Marwan Abedin was injured near the human resources department and treated with improvised first aid before doctors stabilized him. Witnesses said the fire may have come from a quadcopter, sniper, or nearby tanks; the hospital has been struck repeatedly in recent weeks, including an August double-tap strike that killed at least 22 people, including five journalists.

Six Palestinians were killed in a home west of Deir al-Balah in an Israeli strike, according to Al Jazeera, while three members of one family were killed when a tent sheltering displaced people near Khan Younis was hit.

The Israeli army said Monday that 11 soldiers were wounded in northern Gaza, during clashes with Palestinian militants. Fighters reportedly infiltrated a fortification, planted explosives on a tank, and engaged in close-range combat, leaving five of them—a medical officer, a tank corps officer, and three soldiers from the 82nd Battalion of the Sa’ar Maglan (7th Brigade)—seriously injured. Israeli forces said they killed two of the attackers and were searching for three others, while six additional soldiers sustained light injuries and were evacuated for treatment.

Ceasefire Negotiations

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the public announcement of his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza that was drafted in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top adviser, Ron Dermer, and spearheaded by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. No Palestinian officials from Hamas or any other faction, including the internationally-recognized Palestinian Authority, were consulted in crafting the plan. Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill and Jawa Ahmad report on the details of the plan, which requires Hamas to disarm, Palestinians in Gaza to renounce the right to armed resistance, and indefinite subjugation by foreign actors.

Netanyahu accepted the framework, but made clear Israel stands poised to resume the genocide. “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it—then Israel will finish the job by itself,” he declared in remarks at the White House. In a video address in Hebrew following his event with Trump, Netanyahu portrayed the plan as a coup for Israel’s agenda, saying it effectively placed an Arab and international stamp of legitimacy on his genocidal plans. “This is a historic visit. Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas. Now the entire world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms we set together with President Trump: to release all our hostages, both living and deceased, while the IDF remains in most of the Strip,” Netanyahu declared. “Who would have believed this? After all, people constantly say, the IDF should withdraw… No way, that’s not happening.”

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, selected by Trump to join Gaza’s transitional government under the plan, issued a statement praising the proposal for “ensuring Israel’s absolute and enduring security.”

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told Al Jazeera Mubasher: “Not a single Palestinian has reviewed this plan, and what was recounted … represents a tilt toward the Israeli vision—an approach close to what Netanyahu insisted on and pleaded for—to continue the war and the annihilation. Nothing more, nothing less,” he said immediately following the Trump–Netanyahu press conference. “To negotiate an end to this criminal war in exchange for ending the Palestinian people’s right to their state and their rights to their land, homeland, and holy sites—no Palestinian will accept that.” Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemned the plan, calling it “an expression of Israel’s entire position” and “a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people.”

On Tuesday, Trump said he would give Hamas “about three or four days” to respond. “We’re just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end,” he said, adding that if Hamas rejects the deal, “I would let [Israel] go and do what they have to do.” Mardawi said that Hamas and other Palestinian factions would need to study the proposal, adding that, “the official position must be issued after reading the proposal and then stating our position and making amendments that conform with our right to self-determination.” The last time Hamas leaders gathered to discuss a U.S. proposal, on September 9, Israel attempted to assassinate its negotiators.

West Bank and Israel

Israeli forces carried out mass raids across the occupied West Bank on Monday, arresting 34 Palestinians and shutting down a UNRWA medical clinic in Jalazone refugee camp near al-Bireh. Detainees included 14-year-old Ismail al-Sarsour and his 18-year-old cousin from Ramallah, as well as men from Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus. In Kafr Laqif village, east of Qalqilya, troops detained 17 residents, with homes searched and field interrogations conducted before the army withdrew.

An earlier leaked draft of Trump’s Gaza proposal, as reported in Hebrew media, included a commitment that Israel would not annex the West Bank. That term does not exist in the text distributed Monday by the White House.

Israel’s government has withheld $760 million in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority since June, according to a new report by Haaretz. The arrears now total roughly three times that amount, due to earlier seizures of funds that Israel collects on the PA’s behalf.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to the Qatari prime minister in a phone call on Monday for the death of a Qatari citizen in an Israeli strike, saying the target was Hamas and not Qataris, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Five low-ranking Hamas officials were also killed in the attack. Netanyahu added that Israel has no plans to violate Qatari sovereignty in the future.

Palestinian activists circulated a photo on Tuesday showing workers blindfolded, handcuffed, and stripped by Israeli soldiers in Wadi Siyal, near the wall separating Masafer Yatta villages and the Israeli settlement of Arad, according to the Ma’an News Agency. Human rights groups called the incident a violation of international law and urged an immediate investigation, noting that hundreds of Palestinian workers from Hebron and southern governorates face daily risks—including arrest, beatings, and gunfire—when attempting to cross without permits.

U.S. News

Trump’s special envoy to Venezuela, Richard Grenell, is reportedly opposing efforts by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump aides to pursue regime change in Venezuela by force, according to The New York Times. Grenell and his supporters argue that expanding U.S. operations risks an extended conflict, and that diplomatic negotiation is the best way to safeguard American economic interests. Administration officials say discussions have intensified in recent days over a potential campaign to escalate military pressure on Nicolás Maduro.

Israel hired Clock Tower X LLC, led by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, on a $6 million contract to promote pro-Israel content to Gen Z audiences, according to a report in Responsible Statecraft. The campaign will focus on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts, aiming for 50 million monthly impressions, while also shaping AI outputs and search engine rankings to influence narratives online.

YouTube agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit over the suspension of his account after January 6, 2021, though the company admitted no wrongdoing. Of the settlement, $22 million will go to the Trust for the National Mall to support a White House ballroom project Trump favors, while $2.5 million will be distributed to other plaintiffs, including the American Conservative Union and author Naomi Wolf.

Cornell University canceled two courses taught by Dr. Eric Cheyfitz, an 84-year-old American studies professor, after an Israeli graduate student accused him of discrimination. A faculty senate panel found insufficient evidence, but the provost overruled the panel and recommended a two-semester unpaid suspension. The American Association of University Professors criticized Cornell’s handling of the case.

Columbia graduate student and Palestine activist Mohsen Mahdawi faces a hearing today as the U.S. government appeals his release before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, alongside Tufts PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was detained after writing an op-ed critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Supporters say the cases test free expression and academic freedom, warning that a successful appeal could send both students back to prison immediately. The case will be heard by three conservative judges—two appointed by Donald Trump and one by George W. Bush.

Trump and Congressional leaders failed to reach an agreement on Monday with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer citing “very large differences” on health care and Vice President JD Vance warning the government is likely “headed to a shutdown,” according to The New York Times. Congress faces a Tuesday funding deadline, with Trump officials signaling mass firings if a deal isn’t reached. Democrats say up to 15 million people could lose health coverage under the current proposal and 24 million could face steep premium hikes, while Republicans have refused concessions and plan another Senate vote on short-term funding.

Trump’s new school voucher provision, part of his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” is set to funnel billions in public funds into private schools and contractors, with private equity firms poised to profit, according to The Lever. Families can contribute up to $1,700 to scholarship-granting organizations and receive a full federal tax credit, effectively channeling between $4 billion and $51 billion into private hands, including companies like KinderCare and First Student. Critics warn the law diverts resources from public schools, benefits large corporations disproportionately, and risks inflating tuition and executive pay without improving educational outcomes.

Prosecutors in New York charged three people on Monday over a protest targeting The New York Times in July, when demonstrators smeared the outside of the newspaper’s Manhattan headquarters with red paint, writing “NYT Lies, Gaza Dies.” Two protesters were charged with felony criminal mischief while a photojournalist who captured the direct action was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime.

International News

In secret talks with Iranian officials, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly offered Iran the opportunity to delay the reimposition of UN “snapback” sanctions that were lifted after Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal and are set to go back into effect this month, according to exclusive reporting by Amwaj.media. In exchange, Witkoff reportedly demanded the total cessation of uranium enrichment inside Iran, while merely delaying the timeline for the reimposition of the UN sanctions rather than lifting them entirely. Tehran has rejected demands to abandon enrichment, with President Masoud Pezeshkian calling the proposals “humiliating” and insisting Iran will not yield. Analysts warn the stalemate leaves Iran vulnerable to renewed Israeli strikes, while internal hardliners push for a nuclear deterrent to counter both U.S. and Israeli pressure.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly pressing President Donald Trump to formally state that the U.S. “opposes” Taiwan’s independence, a shift from the longstanding policy of not supporting independence, according to people familiar with the matter. Xi views the change as a way to isolate Taipei and strengthen Beijing’s leverage, while Trump has largely avoided publicly committing to military intervention, citing ongoing trade negotiations with China. U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have reiterated reassurances to Taiwan, but experts warn that Xi will persistently push Trump to adopt a firmer stance, potentially undermining Taipei’s confidence in American support.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that while Europe is “not at war,” it is also “no longer at peace” with Russia. Speaking at a media event in Düsseldorf, Merz stated that Russia’s war in Ukraine represents “an attack on our democracy and our freedom,” aimed at weakening European unity. In recent weeks, tensions have escalated as several NATO countries have been subjected to drone and aircraft overflights alleged to be conducted by Russia. In addition to major planned budget increases in defense spending, in his address Merz also promoted an EU initiative to tap into frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, noting that such a measure could sustain Kyiv’s military effort for the next three to five years.

Spain, which previously declared an arms embargo on Israel, has extended the ban to include the supply of U.S. weapons to Israel via U.S. bases in the country, according to El País. A new royal decree prohibits the transit of military goods through Spanish bases at Rota and Morón, citing sovereignty and humanitarian concerns, though exceptions may be made for “national interest.” Washington has already rerouted fighter jet deliveries to avoid Spanish territory, making this one of Europe’s strongest restrictions on Israel’s war supply chain.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday his government will suspend the country’s free trade agreement with Israel, which has been in place since 2020. The suspension requires approval from Colombia’s Congress and may also face review by the Constitutional Court before taking effect.

Yemen welcomed Petro’s call for an “army of humanity” to liberate Palestine, saying President Mahdi al‑Mashat, the Yemeni people and the armed forces are “proud” of the stance. The deputy chairman of Yemen’s media office added that Yemen is already “engaged in the war against the Zionist enemy entity,” citing a naval blockade and missile and drone strikes more than 2,000 km (about 1,200 miles) into occupied Palestine, and invited others who wish to “contribute to this military effort.”

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels set the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, wounding two mariners and forcing the evacuation of its 19-member crew, according to Spliethoff, the ship’s owner. The French military identified the Houthis as responsible, part of the group’s broader campaign of attacks on Israel-linked ships in response to Israel’s war on Gaza, though the ship had no known ties to Israel. The attack appears to widen the area of the Houthi solidarity campaign, which has leveraged disruptions in the lucrative shipping corridors through the Red Sea.

Global Sumud Flotilla

Activists aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla said Tuesday morning they were 210 nautical miles from the enclave’s coast, traveling north of Cairo. Organizers reported morale was high on the boats, which received additional aid on Saturday from the Red Crescent, escorted by a Turkish navy vessel.

Nineteen House Democrats, led by Representative Rashida Tlaib, called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing toward Gaza with volunteers from more than 40 countries. The lawmakers described the flotilla—already reportedly targeted by Israeli drones—as a “peaceful, humanitarian mission” delivering aid amid famine and genocide. They urged the U.S. to ensure the safety of American citizens aboard and to confront “the brutal Israeli blockade and genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

More From Drop Site

Inside Gaza City: Abdel Qader Sabbah reports from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which is overwhelmed with patients as Israeli strikes and ground operations push the facility to its limits with dozens of casualties arriving daily and critical shortages of staff and supplies. Safe access to hospitals is increasingly restricted, and the UN warns repeated attacks on health facilities are leaving patients and medical staff in extreme danger. Read the full report here.

