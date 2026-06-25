Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
huey's avatar
huey
33mEdited

Seems like Trump would like to see all the US Military use the goose step as they march by saluting him.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture