4h

Does anyone else find the similarities with Marc Antony's attempts to create a coalition vs the Parthian Empire (and its failure) ... something similar to the modern day US-Israel-Abraham Accord team, and its (in my opinion) likely failure?

2h

Thank you for this report about life on the ground in Syria around the Euphrates river. I cannot claim to have been paying attention, but have been aware that the recovery of Syria from their terrible war must be of continuing concern.

If I am reading this post accurately, you are suggesting that Arabs living on the west side of the Euphrates River are disenfranchised relative to the Kurds to the east.

In having read that Kurdish women in northern Iraq wear their hair uncovered, and in having seen reports of Kurdish women fighting hard alongside the men against Isis, I must say there is a soft spot in my heart for their ethnic group.

While it was necessary to strive against the liquidation of all remaining resistance against Assad, that did not mean that those remaining holdouts were innocent of all wrong doing. I remain concerned to see justice in Syria for those whom the Assad regime harmed. Syria, like the United States, needs a rule of law that strives to be fair to everyone.

