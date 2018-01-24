First They Came For the Immigrants

As Donald Trump forges ahead with his plans for mass deportations and Democrats flail in their response, Ninaj Roul and Yanira Arias describe the plight of hundreds of thousands of people in imminent danger of deportation. Journalist Nick Pinto reveals how ICE agents are staking out churches and homes of immigrant rights activists. Intercept Washington D.C. bureau chief Ryan Grim breaks down a clause slipped into the budget bill that gives the White House authority to fund CIA programs without oversight. We talk to revolutionary musical artist Seun Kuti, son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela, and hear music from his forthcoming album, Black Times.



