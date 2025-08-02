Drop Site News

User's avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
9h

We keep seeing Peter Thiel of Palantir's dirty anti democracy fingers in every tech assault on our freedom. It's worth noting that Thiel has been connected financially to Epstein and his espionage efforts. Connect the dots folks.

(Here is an excerpt from the ACPC)

Flock’s surveillance tech backed by investors with anti-democratic views

Flock’s initial venture capital came largely from members of the so-called “PayPal Mafia”: Former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel’s Founder’s Fund and several other Thiel-associated firms, including Bedrock Capital, Y-Combinator and Initialized Capital.

Critics termed members of this Silicon Valley-based capital formation the “Broligarchy” and have accused them of ushering in “technofascism” through a sweeping, cross-jurisdictional, AI-powered police state.

Thiel and the cadre of other early Flock investors envisioned surveillance technology as a “dual-use” product. Their idea is that governments, private businesses and even neighborhood organizations can buy and utilize surveillance technology as a “force multiplier”.

Some of Flock’s funders, including Thiel, have expressed anti-democratic views.

In 2009, Thiel wrote, “I no longer believe freedom and democracy are compatible.”

Marc Andreessen—whose venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is another Flock funder—previously called one of the early 20th century architects of fascism a “saint.” Andreessen has publicly espoused a political theory known as the Iron Law of Oligarchy, which holds that all organizations inevitably move toward oligarchy. (I added: Andreessen is one of the largest investors in Substack.)

“Democracy is fake,” Andreessen said on the Lex Friedman podcast. “There is always a ruling class. There is always a ruling elite, structurally… the masses can’t organize. The majority can’t organize. Only the minority can organize.”

Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
7h

Excellent report, Jessica.

One question: Do the Flock contracts with cities include any provision that says they cannot use the data acquired from the city for any other purpose than serving the city's needs?

It's easy to see Flock creating a national database that, when combined with other intelligence data bases, can not only be financially lucrative, but used for nefarious purposes.

The fact that Silicon Valley financiers are behind Flock makes it extremely suspicious.

